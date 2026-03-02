England Cricket Team WAGs: Meet wives & girlfriends supporting Harry Brook, Phil Salt & England stars in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

photoDetails

english

3022809

England have advanced to the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals and will face India in Mumbai on March 5. Under new captain Harry Brook, England topped their Super 8 group, winning six of seven matches. Key performances from Brook, Will Jacks, Phil Salt and Adil Rashid have driven their campaign, while squad stability and recent personal milestones have strengthened team morale. With knockout experience, batting depth and spin control, England remain strong title contenders. The semi-final promises a high-intensity clash, with the winner advancing to the Ahmedabad final against either South Africa or New Zealand.