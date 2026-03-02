England Cricket Team WAGs: Meet wives & girlfriends supporting Harry Brook, Phil Salt & England stars in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
England have advanced to the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals and will face India in Mumbai on March 5. Under new captain Harry Brook, England topped their Super 8 group, winning six of seven matches. Key performances from Brook, Will Jacks, Phil Salt and Adil Rashid have driven their campaign, while squad stability and recent personal milestones have strengthened team morale. With knockout experience, batting depth and spin control, England remain strong title contenders. The semi-final promises a high-intensity clash, with the winner advancing to the Ahmedabad final against either South Africa or New Zealand.
Harry Brook & Lucy Lyles
Brook got engaged in October 2025. Lyles, a University of Manchester graduate, has been a regular presence during England’s tours.
Jos Buttler & Louise Buttler
Married since 2017, the couple welcomed their third child, Charlie, in June 2024.
Phil Salt & Abi McLaven
The couple married in 2025 and welcomed their first child the same year, prompting Salt to briefly step away from IPL commitments.
Sam Curran & Isabella Grace
Curran announced his engagement in November 2025. Grace is a British actress and writer.
Will Jacks & Ana Brumwell
Jacks got engaged in January 2026 to his childhood partner, a biomedical sciences graduate.
Ben Duckett & Paige Ogborne
The pair recently welcomed a daughter, Margot.
Jofra Archer & Druanna Butler
Archer’s long-term partner has supported him through injury setbacks and recovery phases
