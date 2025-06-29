photoDetails

Ben Stokes-led England will face Shubman Gill's India in the second Test of the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy from July 2 to 6 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.



After winning the first Test in Leeds by five wickets, England will look to continue their winning momentum and they have got a massive boost with the return of Jofra Archer in their squad. The 30-year-old Jofra, who last played a Test in February 2021, has been added to England squad for the second Test against India.



Here's England's predicted Playing XI for the 2nd Test against India:

