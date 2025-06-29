Advertisement
England's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against India: Jofra Archer IN, Josh Tongue OUT; Joe Root To Bat At...
England's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against India: Jofra Archer IN, Josh Tongue OUT; Joe Root To Bat At...

Ben Stokes-led England will face Shubman Gill's India in the second Test of the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy from July 2 to 6 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

After winning the first Test in Leeds by five wickets, England will look to continue their winning momentum and they have got a massive boost with the return of Jofra Archer in their squad. The 30-year-old Jofra, who last played a Test in February 2021, has been added to England squad for the second Test against India.

Here's England's predicted Playing XI for the 2nd Test against India:
 

Updated:Jun 29, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
1. Zak Crawley

Zak Crawley, who played a solid knock in the second innings of the first Test, is set to open the innings for England in the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham.  

2. Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett, who is known for his attacking approach, scored a century in his first Test against India. He will look to repeat his heroics as opener in the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham.  

3. Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope, who scored a fantastic century in the last match, is set to bat at No. 3 for England in the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham.  

4. Joe Root

Joe Root, who gives that solidity to England's batting order is all set to bat at No. 4 for England in the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham.  

5. Harry Brook

Harry Brook, who played a crucial knock in the last match, is all set to bat at No. 5 for England in the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham.  

6. Ben Stokes (Captain)

Ben Stokes will lead England in the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He will give that much-needed balance to his side with both bat and ball.  

7. Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith’s role as wicket-keeper and lower-order batter will give depth to England in the second Test  against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham.  

8. Chris Woakes

With his swing bowling and lower-order batting, Chris Woakes becomes vital for England. Woakes, who was ordinary with the ball in the last match, will look to bounce back in the second Test against India.  

9. Brydon Carse

Brydon Carse is likely to retain his place for the second Test against India as his bowling offers pace and bounce, suited to Edgbaston’s conditions.  

10. Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is all set to return for the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. His return adds pace and wicket-taking ability to England's bowling lineup. Archer is likely to replace Josh Tongue in England playing XI for the second Test.  

11. Shoaib Bashir

Shoaib Bashir will be primary spinner for England in the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. If Edgbaston offers the turn, Bashir can be very effective.  

11
