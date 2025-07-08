England's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd Test Against India: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson IN; Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue OUT
Ben Stokes led England will lock horns with Shubman Gill's India in the third Test of the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy from July 10, Thursday at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. After losing the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham by 336 runs, England will look to bounce back in the third match of the series at Lord's. Jofra Archer, who missed the first two Tests, is a likely candidate to return to England playing XI for the all-important game.
Here's England's predicted Playing XI for the 3rd Test against India:
1. Zak Crawley
Zak Crawley is set to open the innings for England in the third Test against India at Lord's, London. He struggled in the second Test at Edgbaston and will look to bounce back in the third match of the series.
2. Ben Duckett
Ben Duckett, who is known for his attacking approach, is all set to open the innings for England alongside Zak Crawley in the third Test against India at Lord's, London. His ability to counterattack against swing bowling will be vital for England at Lord’s.
3. Ollie Pope
Ollie Pope is set to bat at No. 3 for England in the third Test against India at Lord's, London. He struggled in the second Test against India at Edgbaston.
4. Joe Root
Joe Root, who gives that solidity to England's batting order is all set to bat at No. 4 in the third Test against India at Lord's, London. His experience and adaptability will be vital for England at Lord's.
5. Harry Brook
Harry Brook is all set to bat at No. 5 for England in the third Test against India at Lord's, London. His ability to counterattack in the middle order will be crucial for England at Lord's.
6. Ben Stokes (Captain)
Ben Stokes will lead England in the third Test against India at Lord's, London. He gives that much-needed balance to his side with both bat and ball.
7. Jamie Smith
Jamie Smith has cemented his place as England’s wicket keeper-batter in Test cricket. His aggressive batting at No. 7 spot is very crucial for England. After scoring a historic century in the second match, Smith will look to continue his heroics with the bat in the third Test at Lord's.
8. Chris Woakes
With his swing bowling and lower-order batting, Chris Woakes becomes vital for England. Woakes, who wasn't very successful with the ball in the last match, will look to bounce back in the third Test against India.
9. Gus Atkinson
Gus Atkinson is likely to replace Brydon Carse, who struggled in the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Atkinson sustained a right hamstring injury against Zimbabwe in May and set to make his comeback with the Lord's Test.
10. Jofra Archer
After missing the first two Tests due to a family emergency and workload management, Jofra Archer is likely to play for England in the third Test against India at Lord's, London. His raw pace and ability to generate bounce could be a game-changer for England at Lord's.
11. Shoaib Bashir
Shoaib Bashir, who has been England’s primary spinner in the series, is set to retain his place for the third Test against India at Lord's, London.
