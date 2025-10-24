Advertisement
NewsPhotosExplained: How India Qualified for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinals Ahead of New Zealand Despite Equal Points
Explained: How India Qualified for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals Ahead of New Zealand Despite Equal Points

India sealed their spot in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals after a dominant 53-run win over New Zealand in Navi Mumbai. With three victories in the group stage, India became the fourth team to qualify, leaving New Zealand and Sri Lanka behind despite both having one match left. According to ICC tournament rules, if teams are tied on points, the number of wins determines the ranking before Net Run Rate (NRR). This means India’s three wins guarantee progression regardless of their final game against Bangladesh. Centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal sealed India’s historic qualification.

Updated:Oct 24, 2025, 06:57 AM IST
1. India Clinched the Semifinal Spot with Three Crucial Wins

1. India Clinched the Semifinal Spot with Three Crucial Wins

 

India secured three wins in the group stage — against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand — automatically surpassing New Zealand’s possible maximum of two wins as per ICC qualification rules.

2. Rain-Affected Matches Changed Everything

2. Rain-Affected Matches Changed Everything

 

Both New Zealand and Sri Lanka lost valuable points due to rain washouts, leaving India’s completed fixtures as the deciding factor for semifinal qualification.

3. ICC Rule Prioritizes “Number of Wins” Over Net Run Rate

3. ICC Rule Prioritizes "Number of Wins" Over Net Run Rate

 

According to ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 rules, if teams finish on equal points, total wins come before Net Run Rate (NRR) — a crucial detail that sealed India’s semifinal entry.

4. Equal Points Didn’t Matter — Wins Did

4. Equal Points Didn't Matter — Wins Did

 

Even if India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka all finish with six points, India still qualify because of their greater number of wins — three compared to New Zealand and Sri Lanka’s two each.

5. The NRR Tiebreaker Wasn’t Needed This Time

5. The NRR Tiebreaker Wasn't Needed This Time

 

Fans expected the Net Run Rate to decide the final spot, but India’s three wins meant the tie-breaking didn’t even reach that stage, eliminating all confusion.

6. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal’s Heroics Were Game-Changing

6. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal's Heroics Were Game-Changing

 

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal’s centuries against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai not only sealed the win but mathematically confirmed India’s semifinal qualification ahead of the last group game.

7. India’s Consistency Proved the Decisive Factor

7. India's Consistency Proved the Decisive Factor

 

Despite a mid-tournament slump, India’s early wins and ability to finish games completely (no washouts) gave them the upper hand over teams affected by rain.

8. New Zealand’s Missed Opportunities Cost Them Dearly

8. New Zealand's Missed Opportunities Cost Them Dearly

 

The rain-affected fixtures against Pakistan and Sri Lanka cost the White Ferns vital points, making it impossible to overtake India, even with a final-round win over England.

9. ICC’s Step-by-Step Rule Clarifies All Doubts

9. ICC's Step-by-Step Rule Clarifies All Doubts

 

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 tiebreak order:

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tiebreak order:

Most Wins Net Run Rate Head-to-Head Original Seeding India's three wins locked their spot before the Bangladesh match.

10. India’s Semifinal Journey Reflects Smart, Calculated Cricket

10. India's Semifinal Journey Reflects Smart, Calculated Cricket

 

From Smriti Mandhana’s batting brilliance to Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership, India’s campaign shows strategy, adaptability, and grit, setting the stage for a thrilling Women’s World Cup semifinal.

