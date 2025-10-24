Explained: How India Qualified for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinals Ahead of New Zealand Despite Equal Points

photoDetails

India sealed their spot in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals after a dominant 53-run win over New Zealand in Navi Mumbai. With three victories in the group stage, India became the fourth team to qualify, leaving New Zealand and Sri Lanka behind despite both having one match left. According to ICC tournament rules, if teams are tied on points, the number of wins determines the ranking before Net Run Rate (NRR). This means India’s three wins guarantee progression regardless of their final game against Bangladesh. Centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal sealed India’s historic qualification.