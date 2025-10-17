Advertisement
EXPLAINED: What Are Test Twenty Rules? Cricket's Newst Format

Test Twenty is cricket’s newest format, launched on October 16, 2025, blending the strategic depth of Test cricket with the fast-paced excitement of T20s. Conceived by Gaurav Bahirvani and backed by legends like AB de Villiers, Harbhajan Singh, Clive Lloyd, and Matthew Hayden, it aims to engage youth aged 13–19 while appealing to global fans. Each match features 80 overs with two innings of 20 overs per side, including Powerplays, follow-on rules, Early Collapse clauses, and DRS reviews. With AI-driven talent assessment and six international franchises, Test Twenty promises high drama, strategy, and broadcast-friendly, data-driven cricket, redefining the sport for the modern era.

Updated:Oct 17, 2025, 08:13 AM IST
10. Backed by Legends, Built for the Future

10. Backed by Legends, Built for the Future

 

Endorsed by AB de Villiers, Harbhajan Singh, Clive Lloyd, and Matthew Hayden, Test Twenty isn’t just another format — it’s cricket’s bridge between eras, inspiring the next generation.

