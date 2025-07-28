Explained: Why India Can’t Withdraw From Asia Cup 2025 Fixture Against Pakistan – BCCI’s Hands Tied

photoDetails

The India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for September 14, has sparked massive political backlash amid rising Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite opposition from political leaders and civil society, the BCCI confirmed India’s participation, citing binding commitments made during the ACC meeting. The match, part of the T20-format tournament hosted in the UAE from September 9, could see up to three high-voltage Indo-Pak clashes. With fans eagerly awaiting the showdown, this fixture has become a focal point of sports diplomacy, national sentiment, and geopolitical debate.