FACT CHECK: Did Arsenal Really Pay £1M For Olivia Smith In Biggest Women’s Football Deal Ever?
Olivia Smith has become the most expensive women’s footballer in history after completing a world-record £1 million move from Liverpool to Arsenal. The 20-year-old Canadian forward, who impressed with nine goals in her debut WSL season, joins the reigning Champions League winners on a four-year deal. Arsenal’s investment signals a bold statement of intent to dominate European and domestic football. Smith, already a standout international talent, is hailed for her versatility, pace, and technical brilliance. This landmark transfer not only redefines market value in women’s football but also sets a new benchmark for future high-profile signings in the Women’s Super League.
1. Arsenal Smashes Transfer Record with £1M Olivia Smith Signing
Arsenal set a new benchmark in women's football, paying a world-record £1 million fee to land Canada forward Olivia Smith from Liverpool.
2. Olivia Smith Becomes Most Expensive Women’s Footballer in History
Smith’s move eclipses Chelsea’s £900k deal for Naomi Girma, marking a pivotal moment for transfer valuations in the women’s game.
3. Arsenal’s Statement Signing Aims to Defend Champions League Title
Fresh off their European triumph, Arsenal bolsters their attack with Smith, signaling serious intent for back-to-back UEFA Women’s Champions League titles.
4. Olivia Smith Made Her International Debut at Just 15
Smith burst onto the global stage in 2019, becoming Canada’s youngest-ever senior international at 15 years and 94 days.
5. From League1 Ontario to Europe’s Elite by Age 20
Smith’s rapid rise saw her dominate in Canada, Portugal, and England within three years, highlighting her unmatched trajectory.
6. Smith Was Penn State’s Breakout NCAA Star in 2022
Before turning pro, she starred for Penn State Nittany Lions, notching key performances and making headlines as a freshman.
7. Liverpool Turns £200k Investment into £1M Windfall
Smith joined Liverpool for a record £200k in 2024—earning the club an £800k profit within a year.
8. Transfer Paid in Installments with Future Sell-on Clause
The fee structure includes staged payments and a sell-on clause, ensuring Liverpool benefits from any future blockbuster sale.
9. Arsenal Beat Several Top Clubs to Secure Smith’s Signature
Smith was chased by elite clubs, but Arsenal’s vision and pitch impressed the Canadian enough to seal the deal.
10. Smith Scored 9 Goals in 25 Matches in Her Debut WSL Season
She was Liverpool’s top scorer, netting seven league goals and registering 92 touches in the opposition’s box—more than any teammate.
11. Versatility Sets Smith Apart from Other Forwards
Though primarily a striker, Smith thrives on the right wing too—making her a flexible asset in Arsenal’s attacking setup.
12. Smith Outscored Miedema and Russo in Debut WSL Campaign
With 7 goals, she topped WSL debut seasons of star strikers like Vivianne Miedema (4) and Alessia Russo (3).
13. Smith Earned 2024 W Gold Cup Young Player of the Tournament
Her breakout international display included goals against El Salvador and Paraguay, confirming her as Canada’s next big hope.
14. Arsenal Believe She Can Be the Best Player in the World
Sporting CP’s coach hailed Smith as “the complete package” with mental toughness, technical skill, and physical dominance.
15. Her Mentality Impresses Coaches and Teammates Alike
From Portugal to the WSL, Smith has shown maturity beyond her years—earning praise for her ambition and work ethic.
16. First £1M Women’s Transfer Signals New Era of Valuation
Smith’s fee is symbolic of the commercial growth and increasing financial stakes in top-tier women’s football.
17. Record Signing Could Influence Future WSL Transfers
Clubs will now be more willing to invest heavily in young talent—setting a trend for six-figure deals across the WSL.
18. Canada’s Next Superstar Could Be Football’s Global Icon
Smith is widely tipped to be Christine Sinclair’s heir—and possibly the face of Canadian football for the next decade.
19. Liverpool to Reinforce Squad with Smith’s Transfer Profits
The Reds plan to reinvest the £1M fee in multiple areas, aiming to rebuild after a mid-table finish.
20. Arsenal Building Long-Term Legacy Around Young Talent
With Smith joining a strong squad including Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo, Arsenal is assembling a dynasty for years to come.
