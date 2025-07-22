FACT CHECK: Did Arsenal Really Pay £1M For Olivia Smith In Biggest Women’s Football Deal Ever?

photoDetails

english

2935001

Olivia Smith has become the most expensive women’s footballer in history after completing a world-record £1 million move from Liverpool to Arsenal. The 20-year-old Canadian forward, who impressed with nine goals in her debut WSL season, joins the reigning Champions League winners on a four-year deal. Arsenal’s investment signals a bold statement of intent to dominate European and domestic football. Smith, already a standout international talent, is hailed for her versatility, pace, and technical brilliance. This landmark transfer not only redefines market value in women’s football but also sets a new benchmark for future high-profile signings in the Women’s Super League.