FACT CHECK: Did Dhanashree Verma Demand Rs 60 Crore Alimony From Yuzvendra Chahal After Divorce? Here's What We Know – In Pics
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s divorce has been a topic of intense speculation, with rumours spreading rapidly across social media. One of the most sensational claims was that Dhanashree demanded Rs 60 crore in alimony, but how much of this is actually true? In this fact-checked article, we break down the verified details, debunk misinformation, and provide a clearer picture of the situation based on legal statements and official reports.
1. Chahal and Dhanashree File for Divorce
The couple has officially filed for divorce with mutual consent at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai, as confirmed by Chahal’s lawyer. The case remains under judicial review.
2. No Confirmation on Rs 60 Crore Alimony
Despite widespread speculation, there is no verified information confirming that Dhanashree Verma demanded Rs 60 crore in alimony from Chahal, as stated by both families.
3. Chahal’s Lawyer Requests Privacy
Chahal’s lawyer, Nitin K Gupta, has urged media and the public to refrain from speculation, emphasizing that the matter is sub judice and must be handled with legal discretion.
4. Dhanashree’s Family Denies Alimony Claims
A relative of Dhanashree issued a statement dismissing the Rs 60 crore alimony claims as ‘baseless rumors’ and requested responsible journalism from media outlets.
5. Social Media Divorce Speculation
The couple’s social media activities, including unfollowing each other and cryptic Instagram posts, fueled speculation long before official confirmation of their divorce surfaced.
6. Dhanashree Drops ‘Chahal’ From Instagram Name
The choreographer removing ‘Chahal’ from her Instagram handle intensified rumors of trouble in paradise, occurring just a day after Chahal’s cryptic “New life loading” post.
7. Chahal Deletes Photos With Dhanashree
Fans noticed that Chahal had deleted all pictures featuring Dhanashree from his Instagram, further adding to the speculation about their deteriorating relationship.
8. Legal Constraints on Public Discussion
Since the divorce proceedings are under judicial review, legal experts caution against public discussion, highlighting that premature conclusions can lead to misinformation.
9. Media Criticized for Sensationalism
Several media reports have been called out for exaggerating the alimony amount, with legal professionals urging fact-checking before publishing unverified claims.
10. Chahal and Dhanashree’s Love Story
The couple first met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Chahal approached Dhanashree for dance lessons, leading to their whirlwind romance and marriage in December 2020.
11. Public Figures and Privacy Issues
The intense scrutiny of Chahal and Dhanashree’s personal life raises questions about privacy invasion and ethical boundaries in celebrity journalism.
12. Impact on Chahal’s Cricket Career
As the divorce dominates headlines, cricket analysts wonder whether the personal turmoil will affect Chahal’s on-field performance, though no official statement has been made.
13. Social Media’s Role in Shaping Narratives
With rumors spreading rapidly on Instagram and Twitter, the case highlights how social media can often blur the lines between fact and fiction.
14. Fans Divided Over Alimony Rumors
While some fans expressed sympathy for Chahal, others defended Dhanashree against baseless accusations, underscoring the divisive nature of celebrity divorces.
15. Comparisons With Other Celebrity Divorces
This case is being compared to high-profile breakups in sports and Bollywood, with many recalling similar controversies surrounding alimony demands in the past.
16. Lawyer’s Official Statement on Divorce Terms
Chahal’s lawyer clarified that the settlement was reached through mutual consent and that no specifics about financial settlements had been disclosed.
17. Family’s Plea for Responsible Journalism
Both Chahal and Dhanashree’s families have urged media outlets to respect their privacy and avoid speculative reporting that could cause unnecessary distress.
18. Misuse of Misinformation for Clickbait
Several digital platforms have been accused of using the Rs 60 crore alimony rumor to drive traffic, emphasizing the growing concern over clickbait journalism.
19. Legal Consequences of Spreading False Information
Experts warn that spreading unverified claims about legal matters like alimony could lead to defamation lawsuits, stressing the importance of ethical reporting.
20. Chahal’s Future Post-Divorce
While the cricketer has remained silent on the issue, fans and analysts are keen to see how he bounces back professionally after navigating this personal crisis.
