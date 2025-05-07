Fact Check: Did Gujarat Titans Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs After MI vs GT Game?
Gujarat Titans (GT) edged past Mumbai Indians (MI) in a rain-affected IPL 2025 thriller, winning by 3 wickets and moving to the top of the points table with 16 points. Though not officially qualified for the playoffs, GT need just one more win from their remaining three matches (DC, LSG, CSK) to seal a spot. A top-two finish is likely if they win two, depending on other results. MI, now at 14 points, must win both remaining games to stay in contention. The playoff race remains tight, with seven teams still fighting for spots and complex qualification scenarios unfolding.
1. Gujarat Titans Near IPL 2025 Playoff Berth With 16 Points
GT’s win over MI pushed them to 16 points, making them the frontrunners in the IPL 2025 playoff race. One more win from three games will officially confirm their qualification.
2. Shubman Gill’s Composed Knock Keeps GT on Top of Points Table
GT captain Shubman Gill anchored the chase with 43 runs, helping his team maintain top position in the IPL 2025 points table with a net run rate of +0.793.
3. GT Needs Just One Win to Seal IPL Playoffs Spot
Even without winning all remaining games, GT can qualify with just one victory. If other results go their way, they could even sneak in with 16 points due to a strong NRR.
4. Top Two Finish Still in Sight for Gujarat Titans
Winning two of their last three matches — against DC, LSG, and CSK — could land GT a top-two finish in IPL 2025, securing them two chances to make the final.
5. Favorable Home Fixtures Give GT a Strategic Advantage
GT’s remaining matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are at home — a big edge in the final playoff push, especially against lower-ranked sides.
6. Mumbai Indians’ Playoff Hopes Hinge on Remaining Games
MI, now at 14 points, must win both remaining matches to stay in contention. A loss could put their IPL 2025 playoff qualification in serious jeopardy.
7. GT’s Bowling Attack Fired on All Cylinders vs MI
All six GT bowlers picked up wickets, showcasing depth and balance — a critical asset as teams gear up for the high-stakes IPL playoff battles ahead.
8. Nail-Biting Win Enhances Gujarat Titans’ Playoff Confidence
Winning off the final ball under DLS pressure boosts GT’s momentum heading into the closing stretch — a psychological edge that often proves decisive in IPL crunch games.
9. Qualification Scenarios Suggest 18 Points as the Safe Cutoff
With as many as five teams capable of reaching 18 points, the race remains wide open. GT is the best placed, while others like MI, RCB, and PBKS are still jostling for slots.
10. IPL 2025 Playoff Race Intensifies With 7 Teams Still Alive
After Match 55, 7 teams are still in contention. Fans can expect high-stakes drama in the coming games as teams battle for a place in the IPL 2025 knockout stage.
Trending Photos