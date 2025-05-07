Fact Check: Did Gujarat Titans Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs After MI vs GT Game?

photoDetails

Gujarat Titans (GT) edged past Mumbai Indians (MI) in a rain-affected IPL 2025 thriller, winning by 3 wickets and moving to the top of the points table with 16 points. Though not officially qualified for the playoffs, GT need just one more win from their remaining three matches (DC, LSG, CSK) to seal a spot. A top-two finish is likely if they win two, depending on other results. MI, now at 14 points, must win both remaining games to stay in contention. The playoff race remains tight, with seven teams still fighting for spots and complex qualification scenarios unfolding.