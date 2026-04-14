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NewsPhotosFact Check: Did Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed welcome their first child?
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Fact Check: Did Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed welcome their first child?

Viral images claiming Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed welcomed a baby have triggered massive online searches, but a detailed fact check shows no official confirmation or credible media support. The images originate from a promotional source, not the couple’s personal accounts, indicating misleading content. This controversy highlights the growing issue of celebrity misinformation and clickbait-driven narratives. With Malik previously addressing false rumours about his personal life, this incident reinforces the need for verified reporting. Until confirmed by authoritative sources, the claim remains false, making this a key example of how viral social media content can distort reality.

Updated:Apr 14, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
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1. Viral “Welcome Baby” images triggered speculation

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1. Viral “Welcome Baby” images triggered speculation

Several social media posts showing the couple holding a newborn with a “Welcome Baby Saiyaara” backdrop sparked rumours, pushing queries like “Shoaib Malik baby news” into trending search results. Photo Credit - X

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2. Original source traces back to a commercial page

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2. Original source traces back to a commercial page

A verification reveals the images were first uploaded by an Instagram handle linked to a bridal or promotional shoot, not a personal account of the couple, raising immediate authenticity concerns. Photo Credit - X

 

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3. No official confirmation from Shoaib Malik or Sana Javed

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3. No official confirmation from Shoaib Malik or Sana Javed

Neither Shoaib Malik nor Sana Javed has posted any announcement on verified social media accounts, which is unusual for a major life event like childbirth in celebrity circles. Photo Credit - X

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4. No credible media reports support the claim

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4. No credible media reports support the claim

Leading Pakistani news outlets have not reported the baby news, indicating the story lacks editorial verification and fails standard newsroom fact-check benchmarks. Photo Credit - X

 

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5. Pattern of repeated misinformation around Malik’s personal life

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5. Pattern of repeated misinformation around Malik’s personal life

As reported earlier, Shoaib Malik has already denied multiple rumours, including false claims about a fourth marriage, highlighting a recurring pattern of viral misinformation. Photo Credit - X

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6. Clickbait culture amplifies unverified celebrity news

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6. Clickbait culture amplifies unverified celebrity news

The spread of such rumours reflects how engagement-driven content ecosystems prioritise virality over accuracy, often misleading audiences searching for “Sana Javed baby truth” or similar queries. Photo Credit - X

 

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7. Sana Javed’s previous marriage ended in 2023

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7. Sana Javed’s previous marriage ended in 2023

Before marrying Malik, Sana Javed was married to Umair Jaswal, with their separation reported in 2023, adding context often misused in online narratives. Photo Credit - X

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8. Shoaib Malik’s marriage with Sania Mirza ended before remarriage

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8. Shoaib Malik’s marriage with Sania Mirza ended before remarriage

Malik clarified that his marriage with Sania Mirza ended through mutual consent before he married Sana Javed in January 2024, countering overlapping timeline rumours. Photo Credit - X

 

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9. Co-parenting continues for Izhaan Mirza Malik

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9. Co-parenting continues for Izhaan Mirza Malik

Malik and Sania Mirza continue to co-parent their son, Izhaan, who primarily lives in Dubai, a detail often overlooked in sensationalised reports. Photo Credit - X

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10. Current baby rumours remain unverified and likely false

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10. Current baby rumours remain unverified and likely false

Until confirmed by official statements or credible journalism, the claim that Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed have welcomed a child should be treated as misinformation. Read our full analysis before trusting viral posts. Photo Credit - X

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