Fact Check: Did Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed welcome their first child?

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Viral images claiming Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed welcomed a baby have triggered massive online searches, but a detailed fact check shows no official confirmation or credible media support. The images originate from a promotional source, not the couple’s personal accounts, indicating misleading content. This controversy highlights the growing issue of celebrity misinformation and clickbait-driven narratives. With Malik previously addressing false rumours about his personal life, this incident reinforces the need for verified reporting. Until confirmed by authoritative sources, the claim remains false, making this a key example of how viral social media content can distort reality.