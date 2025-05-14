Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2900836https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/fact-check-did-virat-kohli-retire-from-test-cricket-due-to-gautam-gambhir-here-s-all-you-need-to-know-2900836
NewsPhotosFact Check: Did Virat Kohli Retire From Test Cricket Due To Gautam Gambhir? Here’s All You Need to Know
photoDetails

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Retire From Test Cricket Due To Gautam Gambhir? Here’s All You Need to Know

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both announced their retirements from Test cricket in May 2025, just ahead of India's tour of England, leaving the cricket world in shock. Reports suggest their departures were influenced by tensions with head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is pushing for a younger, fresher squad for the upcoming World Test Championship cycle. Kohli, unhappy with Gambhir's handling of senior players, reportedly decided to retire on his own terms. With both legends stepping down, the focus now shifts to Shubman Gill, who is expected to lead the team in the future, under Gambhir's new vision.

Updated:May 14, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Virat Kohli’s Sudden Test Retirement

1/20
1. Virat Kohli’s Sudden Test Retirement

On May 12, 2025, Virat Kohli stunned the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket, ending a stellar career marked by numerous records and achievements. His retirement comes amid growing rumors about internal friction.

Follow Us

2. Rohit Sharma’s Simultaneous Exit

2/20
2. Rohit Sharma’s Simultaneous Exit

Just a week before Kohli’s announcement, Rohit Sharma also decided to retire from Test cricket. This double retirement marks a massive shift in India’s Test cricket landscape, leaving a void in leadership.

Follow Us

3. Gautam Gambhir’s Influence on Retirements

3/20
3. Gautam Gambhir’s Influence on Retirements

Reports suggest that Gambhir, India's new head coach, pushed for a team overhaul, leading to the departure of key players like Kohli and Rohit. His desire for "fresh faces" has been linked to the timing of these retirements.

Follow Us

4. Internal Tensions Between Kohli and Gambhir

4/20
4. Internal Tensions Between Kohli and Gambhir

Kohli’s retirement has been attributed to growing discord with Gambhir. A report indicates that Kohli was unhappy with how the team management treated close confidant Rohit Sharma, escalating tensions within the squad.

Follow Us

5. The Role of Ajit Agarkar in the Drama

5/20
5. The Role of Ajit Agarkar in the Drama

Ajit Agarkar, India’s chief selector, reportedly played a role in deepening the divide by questioning Kohli’s commitment to Test cricket right after Gambhir’s offer for the Test captaincy. This move allegedly added fuel to the fire.

Follow Us

6. Kohli’s Stand: No More Playing "Under Mercy"

6/20
6. Kohli’s Stand: No More Playing

Sources suggest that Kohli refused to continue playing under what he saw as a manipulative setup. His decision to retire on his own terms rather than endure an uncomfortable environment sent shockwaves through the cricketing community.

Follow Us

7. The Gambhir Era: New Leadership at the Helm

7/20
7. The Gambhir Era: New Leadership at the Helm

With Kohli and Rohit’s retirements, Gautam Gambhir now holds unprecedented influence over Indian cricket. His approach to introduce younger players is seen as the beginning of a new era for the team.

Follow Us

8. The Shubman Gill Era: India’s New Test Leader

8/20
8. The Shubman Gill Era: India’s New Test Leader

With the departure of Kohli and Rohit, the stage is set for Shubman Gill to take charge. As the vice-captain of the white-ball formats, Gill is expected to lead India’s Test team in the near future.

Follow Us

9. The Debate: Gambhir’s Strategy or Disrespect?

9/20
9. The Debate: Gambhir’s Strategy or Disrespect?

While some cricket experts support Gambhir’s vision for rejuvenating the squad, others criticize him for hastening the retirements of senior players. This has sparked a debate on whether the changes were too abrupt.

 

Follow Us

10. The Impact on India’s Future in Test Cricket

10/20
10. The Impact on India’s Future in Test Cricket

With the retirements of two stalwarts, India faces a critical juncture. The focus will now shift to developing young talent and securing the future of the team, particularly in the upcoming 2025-2027 World Test Championship cycle.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Virat KohliGautam GambhirVirat Kohli retirementRohit Sharma retirementIndia Test cricket newsVirat Kohli announces retirementRohit Sharma career endingGautam Gambhir coaching IndiaShubman Gill future captainIndia cricket squad changesIndia England tour 2025Kohli Gambhir tensionRohit Sharma Kohli exitIndia cricket leadership changeKohli Gambhir riftVirat Kohli retirement reasonsRohit Sharma stepping downShubman Gill captaincy Indiasenior players India cricketIndian cricket team 2025Kohli leaving India Test cricketKohli Gambhir falloutGambhir new leadership approachKohli future plansIndia Test series EnglandKohli and Rohit impactcricket legends retireIndia's 2025 Test teamKohli's legacy in cricketRohit Sharma cricket historyIndia team leadership transitionIndia's World Test Championship cycleGambhir senior player conflictKohli's retirement announcement 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
Planning To Buy An SUV? Discover 5 Value For Money Models Under Rs 15 Lakh
camera icon8
title
Pope Leo XIV Salary
How Much Will Pope Leo XIV Earn? Salary, Perks, And Privileges Explained
camera icon8
title
Canara Bank
Canara Bank, Union Bank Announce Special Deposit Schemes --Check Benefits
camera icon20
title
Virat Kohli
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Retire From Test Cricket Due To Gautam Gambhir? Here’s All You Need to Know
camera icon20
title
Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar stats
Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar After 123 Tests: Who Truly Dominates The Numbers?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK