Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Retire From Test Cricket Due To Gautam Gambhir? Here’s All You Need to Know

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both announced their retirements from Test cricket in May 2025, just ahead of India's tour of England, leaving the cricket world in shock. Reports suggest their departures were influenced by tensions with head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is pushing for a younger, fresher squad for the upcoming World Test Championship cycle. Kohli, unhappy with Gambhir's handling of senior players, reportedly decided to retire on his own terms. With both legends stepping down, the focus now shifts to Shubman Gill, who is expected to lead the team in the future, under Gambhir's new vision.