Fact Check: Is Riyan Parag Product Of Nepotism? Everything You Need To Know About The Allegations – In Pics

Riyan Parag made history in IPL 2025 by becoming the first batter to hit six consecutive sixes, achieving the feat during Rajasthan Royals' chase against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite the remarkable achievement, Parag’s appointment as RR’s captain for the first three matches has sparked controversy. Many fans believe Yashasvi Jaiswal, a more consistent performer, deserved the role. Critics argue that Parag's rise reflects nepotism, citing his father's ties to RR's management. Parag, who had a standout 2024 IPL season, now faces the challenge of proving his leadership abilities amid mixed reactions.