photoDetails

english

2883232

Rumors of a romance between cricketer Sam Konstas and Grace Hayden, daughter of Matthew Hayden, went viral after a raceday photo surfaced online. However, the claims are false—Grace is dating Wilson Statham, a wealthy cotton heir, and has been publicly seen with him since 2024. The speculation stemmed from a friendly moment captured on Instagram. While Konstas is gaining attention for his cricketing talent, Grace is making her mark in sports media as a presenter for Racing X and former Star Sports anchor. The viral buzz highlights how social media moments can easily fuel celebrity gossip without basis.