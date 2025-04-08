FACT CHECK: Is Sam Konstas Dating Matthew Hayden's Daughter Grace Hayden Here's What We Know?
Rumors of a romance between cricketer Sam Konstas and Grace Hayden, daughter of Matthew Hayden, went viral after a raceday photo surfaced online. However, the claims are false—Grace is dating Wilson Statham, a wealthy cotton heir, and has been publicly seen with him since 2024. The speculation stemmed from a friendly moment captured on Instagram. While Konstas is gaining attention for his cricketing talent, Grace is making her mark in sports media as a presenter for Racing X and former Star Sports anchor. The viral buzz highlights how social media moments can easily fuel celebrity gossip without basis.
1. No, Sam Konstas and Grace Hayden Are Not Dating
Despite what fans assumed from their cozy raceday photo, Grace Hayden is in a committed relationship with Wilson Statham, an heir to a cotton fortune.
2. Viral Instagram Post Sparks Rumors
A candid picture shared by Grace featuring her and Konstas at The Star Championships led to widespread speculation, but it was purely a friendly moment, not a romantic revelation.
3. Grace Hayden’s Real Boyfriend is Wilson Statham
Grace has been publicly dating Wilson since April 2024, making frequent appearances together at race days like The Everest and The Star Championships.
4. Sam Konstas: The Cricket Star of the Moment
The 22-year-old batter became a national sensation after a standout performance against India, even taking on Jasprit Bumrah and lifting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
5. Grace Hayden Is Making Her Own Name in Sports Media
Following in her father’s legendary footsteps—but off the field—Grace has carved out a career as a lead presenter for Racing X, covering global sporting events.
6. Inside Grace’s Media Journey from IPL to World Cup
Grace’s rise has included stints with Star Sports and commentary roles in high-profile tournaments like the ICC World Cup and the T20 World Cup.
7. The Hayden Legacy Lives On—Differently
While her father Matthew Hayden dominated cricket fields, Grace shines behind the mic, showcasing her charisma, insight, and growing influence in cricket broadcasting.
8. Public Fascination Fueled by Glamorous Appearances
Grace’s fashion-forward looks at racing events and high-profile outings with Wilson continue to make waves online, leading to frequent misinterpretations.
9. Konstas’ Cricket Career is Just Taking Off
With a new Cricket Australia contract for 2025–26, Konstas is one to watch—but his place in the Test XI isn’t confirmed, thanks to stiff competition from seasoned players.
10. Fans Need to Separate Fact from Fiction
Misreading social media posts is common, but it's important to fact-check before jumping to conclusions about celebrity relationships, especially in the spotlight of Australian cricket.
