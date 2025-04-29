Advertisement
NewsPhotosFact Check: Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi Really 14? Age Fraud Controversy Grips IPL’s Rising Star - Here's All You Need To Know
Fact Check: Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi Really 14? Age Fraud Controversy Grips IPL’s Rising Star - Here's All You Need To Know

The age fraud controversy surrounding 14-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi has gained significant attention, particularly following his record-breaking performances in IPL 2025. Critics, including former cricketer Junaid Khan, have raised doubts about his age, citing his extraordinary power and skill. Vaibhav’s father, Sanjiv, has defended his son, pointing to official BCCI-approved bone tests and the family’s transparency regarding his age. The controversy intensified with a 2017 photo and Vaibhav’s IPL auction price of Rs 1.10 crore. Despite the allegations, Vaibhav continues to prove his talent on the field, with his family staunchly rejecting age fraud claims.

Updated:Apr 29, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
1. Vaibhav's IPL Debut Raises Eyebrows

1. Vaibhav's IPL Debut Raises Eyebrows

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL debut at just 14 has sparked debates, with some questioning the authenticity of his age after his record-breaking performances, including a 17-ball fifty.

2. Junaid Khan's Age Fraud Allegations

2. Junaid Khan's Age Fraud Allegations

2. Junaid Khan's Age Fraud AllegationsFormer Pakistan cricketer Junaid Khan accused Vaibhav of age fraud. He questioned whether a 13-year-old could possess such power, particularly after seeing his performance in the U-19 Asia Cup.

3. Suryavanshi’s Strong Defenses

3. Suryavanshi’s Strong Defenses

In response to the allegations, Vaibhav's father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, firmly defended his son. He pointed to official bone tests conducted since Vaibhav was eight years old, reinforcing the legitimacy of his age.

4. Official Bone Tests to Prove Age

4. Official Bone Tests to Prove Age

Sanjiv clarified that Vaibhav had undergone a BCCI-approved bone test at the age of eight, which officially confirmed his age. This test is often used to verify the age of young cricketers.

5. India U-19 Representation Questions Age

5. India U-19 Representation Questions Age

Vaibhav’s selection for the India U-19 team at such a young age also raised suspicions. Critics questioned whether a 13-year-old could compete at such a level, especially in international tournaments.

6. The 2017 Photo Sparks Fresh Doubts

6. The 2017 Photo Sparks Fresh Doubts

A viral image from 2017, showing a six-year-old Vaibhav supporting Rising Pune Supergiants, reignited age-related debates among fans and critics alike, with some doubting whether he was truly 14.

7. Father’s Sacrifices Amid Financial Strain

7. Father’s Sacrifices Amid Financial Strain

Amidst the age controversy, Vaibhav’s father, Sanjiv, revealed that he had sold his farmland to fund his son’s cricketing dream. This personal sacrifice adds emotional weight to the debate.

8. Record-Breaking Performances Fuel Scrutiny

8. Record-Breaking Performances Fuel Scrutiny

Vaibhav’s extraordinary achievements, including his fast IPL fifty and T20 century, have led to further scrutiny. Critics argue that his physical maturity seems beyond what’s expected of a 14-year-old.

9. Vaibhav’s IPL Auction Controversy

9. Vaibhav’s IPL Auction Controversy

During the IPL 2025 auction, Rajasthan Royals paid a staggering Rs 1.10 crore for Vaibhav, further intensifying suspicions about his true age. Many wondered if a teenager could be worth such a large sum.

 

10. Defiance Against Age Fraud Claims

10. Defiance Against Age Fraud Claims

Vaibhav’s father, speaking in interviews, rejected any age fraud claims. He stated that the family had never hidden anything and emphasized their confidence in Vaibhav’s eligibility based on official tests.

