photoDetails

english

2892825

The age fraud controversy surrounding 14-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi has gained significant attention, particularly following his record-breaking performances in IPL 2025. Critics, including former cricketer Junaid Khan, have raised doubts about his age, citing his extraordinary power and skill. Vaibhav’s father, Sanjiv, has defended his son, pointing to official BCCI-approved bone tests and the family’s transparency regarding his age. The controversy intensified with a 2017 photo and Vaibhav’s IPL auction price of Rs 1.10 crore. Despite the allegations, Vaibhav continues to prove his talent on the field, with his family staunchly rejecting age fraud claims.