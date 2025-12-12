Fact Check: Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi Truly 14? Inside The Age Fraud Controversy - In Pics
The Vaibhav Suryavanshi age fraud controversy has emerged as one of the most widely discussed topics. With allegations from former cricketers, viral videos, resurfaced photos, and record-breaking performances, the debate around whether Vaibhav is truly 14 continues to dominate cricket searches. His father’s defence, BCCI-approved bone tests, and new age-verification rules add layers to the story.
1. A Dream Debut Wrapped in Doubt
Vaibhav’s IPL debut at 14 captivated fans, but his power hitting instantly triggered suspicion as experts questioned whether a teenager could dominate seasoned bowlers with such ease.(Photo Credit - X)
2. Junaid Khan’s Public Accusation
Former Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan ignited the storm by posting Vaibhav’s U19 Asia Cup highlights and questioning if a teen could hit towering sixes with that sort of strength.(Photo Credit - X)
3. Family Stands Firm
Vaibhav’s father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, dismissed the allegations and asserted that his son had been transparent about his age since childhood.(Photo Credit - X)
4. Bone Test Records Back the Claim
Sanjiv revealed that Vaibhav underwent a BCCI-approved bone test at eight, which officially verified his age, lending scientific weight to their defense.(Photo Credit - X)
5. U19 Selection Adds Pressure
His rapid rise to India’s U19 squad created fresh doubts as critics questioned how someone so young could excel in high-pressure international youth cricket.(Photo Credit - X)
6. 2017 Photo Sparks Online Debate
A resurfaced image showing a young Vaibhav supporting Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017 went viral, with doubters claiming the timeline didn’t match his reported age. (Photo Credit - X)
7. A Father’s Sacrifice Highlights the Struggle
Amid the controversy, Sanjiv disclosed that he sold farmland to fund Vaibhav’s cricket journey, adding emotional depth to the family’s pursuit of his dream.(Photo Credit - X)
8. Record Performances Invite More Scrutiny
His rapid IPL fifty and T20 century stirred further debate, with skeptics pointing to his apparent physical maturity. (Photo Credit - X)
9. Auction Price Adds Fuel
Rajasthan Royals signing him for Rs 1.10 crore intensified discussions, as many questioned how a 14-year-old could command such valuation. (Photo Credit - X)
10. Repeated Denials of Wrongdoing
The family repeatedly asserted that no age fraud occurred and encouraged critics to rely on official documentation rather than speculation. (Photo Credit - X)
11. BCCI Introduces a New Rule
After multiple allegations, the BCCI rolled out an updated age-verification rule requiring a second bone test to ensure accuracy for junior players. (Photo Credit - X)
12. TW3 Method Under Review
The shift came after critics argued that the earlier system’s calculation factor did not always represent true biological age. (Photo Credit - X)
13. A Viral Video Raises More Questions
A circulating clip in which Vaibhav allegedly mentioned a different birth date added fresh controversy, though its authenticity remains unverified. (Photo Credit - X)
14. BCCI Seeks Greater Accuracy
Officials clarified that the revised rule prevents players from losing opportunities due to mathematical adjustments rather than scientific assessment. (Photo Credit - X)
15. U16 Eligibility Criteria Tightened
Under the new guidelines, bone age must fall within stricter limits to ensure fair participation across junior categories. (Photo Credit - X)
16. Social Media Turns into a Battlefield
Cricket fans split into two camps, with some defending the prodigy and others demanding more transparency from authorities. (Photo Credit - X)
17. Former Players Join the Debate
Some ex-cricketers praised Vaibhav’s extraordinary talent, while others echoed concerns over age fraud trends in junior cricket. (Photo Credit - X)
18. IPL 2025 Spotlight Works Both Ways
Though his performances made him a rising star, the constant spotlight amplified the controversy surrounding his age. (Photo Credit - X)
19. Vaibhav Continues to Perform
Despite the noise, the youngster remains focused, delivering match-winning knocks that keep strengthening his case on the field. (Photo Credit - X)
20. The Truth Still Awaits Consensus
While bone test records and family statements support his claimed age, the divided opinions show the debate is far from over. (Photo Credit - X)
