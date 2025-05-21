Advertisement
Faf Du Plessis For DC To MS Dhoni For CSK: Oldest Captains In IPL History; Check Full List

Faf Du Plessis on Wednesday, May 21, became the fourth-oldest captain in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after he led Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Du Plessis is leading DC in absence of regular skipper Axar Patel, who missed the game due to illness.

Here's a list of the oldest captains to lead a team in IPL history (at the time of their most recent match as captain) :

Updated:May 21, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
1. MS Dhoni (CSK) - 43 Years 317 Days

1. MS Dhoni (CSK) - 43 Years 317 Days

At 43 years & 317 days, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is the oldest captain to lead a team in IPL history.  

2. Shane Warne (RR) - 41 Years 249 Days

2. Shane Warne (RR) - 41 Years 249 Days

At 41 years & 249 days, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Shane Warne is the second oldest captain to lead a team in IPL history.  

3. Adam Gilchrist (KXIP) - 41 Years 185 Days

3. Adam Gilchrist (KXIP) - 41 Years 185 Days

At 41 years & 185 days, Kings XI Punjab ( Punjab Kings) skipper Adam Gilchrist is the third oldest captain to lead a team in IPL history. 

4. Faf du Plessis (DC) - 40 Years 312 Days

4. Faf du Plessis (DC) - 40 Years 312 Days

At 40 years & 322 days, Delhi Capitals skipper Adam Gilchrist is the fourth oldest captain to lead a team in IPL history.  

5. Rahul Dravid (RR) - 40 Years 133 Days

5. Rahul Dravid (RR) - 40 Years 133 Days

At 40 years & 133 days, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Rahul Dravid is the fifth oldest captain to lead a team in IPL history.

6. Sourav Ganguly (PWI) - 39 Years 316 Days

6. Sourav Ganguly (PWI) - 39 Years 316 Days

At 39 years & 316 days, Pune Warriors India (PWI) skipper Sourav Ganguly is the sixth oldest captain to lead a team in IPL history.    

7. Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 39 Years, 124 Days

7. Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 39 Years, 124 Days

At 39 years & 124 days, Mumbai Indians skipper Sachin Tendulkar is the seventh oldest captain to lead a team in IPL history. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK