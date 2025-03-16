Advertisement
Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser McGurk To Open; Mohit Sharma In As Impact Player: Delhi Capitals’ Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025

Star player Harry Brook has been ruled out from IPL 2025 and as per reports, KL Rahul will also miss few games due to the birth of his child. Ahead of the IPL 2025, take a look at Delhi Capitals’ predicted playing XI.

Updated:Mar 16, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Faf du Plessis

1/13
Faf du Plessis

Veteran batter Faf du Plessis will open the innings for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. He has the ability to chip in with a lot of stability and has been brilliant while starting the proceedings. In a total of 138 innings, Faf has accumulated 4571 runs.

Jake Fraser McGurk

2/13
Jake Fraser McGurk

Jake Fraser McGurk is likely to be Faf’s opening partner. The young right-hand batter is known for his abrasive style of batting and he is one of the key members of the Delhi Capitals. During the IPL 2024, Jake smashed 330 runs in 9 innings at a strike-rate of 234.04.

Abishek Porel

3/13
Abishek Porel

The Bengal-based player Abishek Porel had a great IPL 2024 as he made 360 runs at a strike rate of over 150 and has been a consistent performer in domestic tournaments. Star left-hand batter is likely to bat at number 3 for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.

Tristan Stubbs

4/13
Tristan Stubbs

Explosive batter Tristan Stubbs is likely to bat at number 4 for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025. In a total of 14 innings, Stubbs has amassed 378 runs with a strike rate of 190.90.

Axar Patel

5/13
Axar Patel

The newly made skipper of Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel is likely to take the number 5 position as he has the ability to control the game like he did for India in the recently passed Champions Trophy 2025. 

Ashutosh Sharma

6/13
Ashutosh Sharma

Young batter Ashutosh Sharma is likely to bat at number 6 spot from where can give the finishing touch to Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025. 

Sameer Rizvi

7/13
Sameer Rizvi

The Uttar Pradesh-based dynamic batter Sameer Rizvi has the ability to hit big shots under pressure. Coming down the order, he can help Delhi put big runs on the board in the IPL 2025.

Mitchell Starc

8/13
Mitchell Starc

Australia’s legendary pacer Mitchell Starc will lead the pace attack of Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025. He has the ability to take wickets at regular intervals of the game and Delhi will be hoping the same from him in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

T Natarajan

9/13
T Natarajan

Yorker specialist T Natarajan will assist Mitchell Starc in the pace bowling department of Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025. 

Kuldeep Yadav

10/13
Kuldeep Yadav

India’s star spinner Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin department of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. Alongside Axar Patel, he will be looking to control the run rate and take wickets at the same time.

Mukesh Kumar

11/13
Mukesh Kumar

India’s young pacer Mukesh Kumar will add depth to Delhi Capitals’ bowling department. With his accurate line and length, he can torment any batter in the IPL 2025.

DC Impact Player, IPL 2025

12/13
DC Impact Player, IPL 2025

Mohit Sharma is likely to chip in for Delhi Capitals as an impact player in the IPL 2025. Over the years, he has been bowling well in the shortest format of the game. 

DC Squad Composition, IPL 2025

13/13
DC Squad Composition, IPL 2025

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, Ashutosh Sharma.

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira.

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Darshan Nalkande.

Fast bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera.

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav

