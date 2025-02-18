Fakhar Zaman As Opener, Babar Azam To Bat At...: Pakistan's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against India
Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan will face Rohit Sharma's India in the much-awaited clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23 Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
Here's Pakistan's predicted Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 match vs India:
1. Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman is all set to open the innings for Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against India in Dubai. He has the ability to change the game’s complexion in a matter of moments with his explosive strokeplay.
2. Babar Azam
Star batter Babar Azam is set to open the innings for Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against India in absence of regular opener Saim Ayub, who has been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to an ankle injury. Babar brings stability to Pakistan batting lineup and ability to anchor innings will be crucial for his team.
3. Saud Shakeel
Saud Shakeel will bat at crucial No. 3 spot for Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against India. The 29-year-old has shown promise in the limited opportunities so far.
4. Mohammad Rizwan (Captain & Wicketkeeper)
Mohammad Rizwan will lead Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. More than the captaincy, his wicket-keeping and batting will be crucial for Pakistan when they face India On February 23 in Dubai.
5. Salman Ali Agha (Vice-Captain)
Salman Ali Agha will give that key balance to the Pakistan team in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 with his all-round skill. He will add value to the batting and bowling departments of Pakistan.
6. Tayyab Tahir
Tayyab Tahir is known for his hard-hitting ability lower down the order. He will have the responsibility of giving late-innings flourish to Pakistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.
7. Khushdil Shah
Khushdil Shah is another all-rounder option for Pakistan. His ability to clear boundaries, lower down the order and take wickets will be vital for Pakistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.
8. Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi, one of the most dangerous Pakistan fast bowlers, has troubled Indian batters in the past. He will be crucial for Pakistan's success against India in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai.
9. Naseem Shah
Naseem Shah is another exciting fast bowler for Pakistan. Naseem, who has battled many injuries in the past, will be eager to prove his worth against India in the Champions Trophy 2025.
10. Abrar Ahmed
Abrar Ahmed is the only specialist spinner in Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. His spin during the middle overs will be crucial for Pakistan.
11. Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf has the lethal ability to generate raw pace which can trouble opposition batters. His match-up against Virat Kohli in the Champions Trophy match in Dubai will be interesting to see for the fans.
