Fastest Indian Batter To Hit 200 Sixes In IPL History: Not MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma, This Cricketer Tops The List
Over the years, many Indian batters have played key roles in their teams' victories in Indian Premier League (IPL) with their six-hitting ability. There are six Indian players, who have hit 200 or more sixes in the IPL history.
Here's list of fastest Indian batters with 200 IPL sixes:
1. KL Rahul - 129 Innings
KL Rahul is the fastest Indian batter to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahul achieved this milestone in his 129th innings during the IPL 2025 season.
How Did Rahul Complete His 200th IPL Six?
KL Rahul touched the 200-six mark in IPL off Mohammed Siraj, smoking a half-volley for a massive six down the ground during the clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19.
2. Sanju Samson - 159 Innings
Sanju Samson is the second fastest Indian batter to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Samson achieved this milestone in his 159th IPL innings.
3. MS Dhoni - 165 Innings
MS Dhoni is the third fastest Indian batter to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni achieved this milestone in his 165th IPL innings.
4. Virat Kohli - 180 Innings
Virat Kohli is the fourth fastest Indian batter to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli achieved this milestone in his 180th IPL innings.
5. Rohit Sharma - 185 Innings
Rohit Sharma is the fifth fastest Indian batter to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit achieved this milestone in his 185th IPL innings.
6. Suresh Raina - 193 Innings
Suresh Raina is the sixth fastest Indian batter to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Raina achieved this milestone in his 193th IPL innings.
Trending Photos