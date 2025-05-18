Fastest Indian Batters To Score 8000 T20 Runs: KL Rahul Surpasses Virat Kohli; Check Full List
KL Rahul on Sunday surpassed Virat Kohli to become the fastest Indian batter to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket. The 33-year-old Rahul achieved the milestone during the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans as he scored 112 not out in 65 balls at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Here's list of fastest Indian batters to score 8000 T20 runs:
1. KL Rahul
KL Rahul is the fastest Indian batter to score 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. Rahul took 224 innings to reach 8000 runs in the shortest format of the game.
History Maker KL Rahul
During his fantastic knock of 112 not out in 65 balls, KL Rahul also became the first player in IPL history to score a century with three different IPL teams. Before his maiden century with the Capitals, he scored two centuries each with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
2. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is the second fastest Indian batter to score 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. Virat took 243 innings to reach 8000 runs in the shortest format of the game.
3. Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan is the third fastest Indian batter to score 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. Dhawan took 277 innings to reach 8000 runs in the shortest format of the game.
4. Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina is the fourth fastest Indian batter to score 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. Raina took 284 innings to reach 8000 runs in the shortest format of the game.
5. Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is the fifth fastest Indian batter to score 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. Rohit took 294 innings to reach 8000 runs in the shortest format of the game.
6. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is the sixth fastest Indian batter to score 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. Rohit took 312 innings to reach 8000 runs in the shortest format of the game.
