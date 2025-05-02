photoDetails

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan on Friday broke batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest Indian batter to score 2000 T20 runs. Sudharsan achieved the milestone during the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2.

Here's list of India batters, who have scored fastest 2000 runs in T20 cricket: