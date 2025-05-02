Fastest Indian Batters To Score 2000 T20 Runs: Sai Sudharsan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record; Check Full List
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan on Friday broke batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest Indian batter to score 2000 T20 runs. Sudharsan achieved the milestone during the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2.
Here's list of India batters, who have scored fastest 2000 runs in T20 cricket:
1. Sai Sudharsan - 54 Innings
Sai Sudharsan is the fastest Indian to get to 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. Sudharsan, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, got to the milestone in 54 innings.
2. Sachin Tendulkar - 59 Innings
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar is the second fastest Indian to get to 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. Sachin, who played for Mumbai Indians in IPL, got to the milestone in 59 innings.
3. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 60 Innings
Ruturaj Gaikwad is the third fastest Indian to get to 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. Ruturaj, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL, got to the milestone in 60 innings.
4. Devdutt Padikkal - 61 Innings
Devdutt Padikkal is the joint fourth fastest Indian to get to 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. Padikkal, who is playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2025, got to the milestone in 61 innings.
5. Rajat Patidar - 61 Innings
Rajat Patidar is the joint fourth fastest Indian to get to 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. Patidar, who is leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2025, got to the milestone in 61 innings.
6. Suresh Raina - 66 Innings
Suresh Raina is the joint fifth fastest Indian to get to 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. Raina, who has been a CSK stalwart in IPL, got to the milestone in 66 innings.
7. Rishabh Pant - 66 Innings
Rishabh Pant is the joint fifth fastest Indian to get to 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. Pant, who is currently leading Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), got to the milestone in 66 innings.
