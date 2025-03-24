Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2876390https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/fastest-stumpings-in-cricket-csks-ms-dhoni-features-7-times-check-full-list-2876390
NewsPhotosFastest Stumpings In Cricket: CSK's MS Dhoni Features 7 Times - Check Full List Fastest Stumpings In Cricket: CSK's MS Dhoni Features 7 Times - Check Full List
photoDetails

Fastest Stumpings In Cricket: CSK's MS Dhoni Features 7 Times - Check Full List

MS Dhoni, the legendary wicketkeeper, is renowned for his lightning-fast reflexes behind the stumps. Time and again, he has stunned batsmen and fans alike with his exceptional wicketkeeping skills. From international cricket to the IPL, Dhoni has consistently set new benchmarks for the fastest stumpings, proving why he is regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeepers of all time. But which of his dismissals was the fastest ever? Let’s dive into the most jaw-dropping moments of Dhoni’s career and find out where his recent stumping of Suryakumar Yadav stands in comparison.

Updated:Mar 24, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Fastest Stumping Ever – Keemo Paul (0.08 sec, 2018)

1/11
1. Fastest Stumping Ever – Keemo Paul (0.08 sec, 2018)

Dhoni's record-breaking stumping of Keemo Paul remains the quickest in cricket history. With just 0.08 seconds to react, he dismissed the West Indian batter in a blink during an ODI.

Follow Us

2. Mitchell Marsh’s Nightmare (0.09 sec, 2012)

2/11
2. Mitchell Marsh’s Nightmare (0.09 sec, 2012)

In a 2012 T20I against Australia, Dhoni executed a stumping in just 0.09 seconds to send Mitchell Marsh packing, showcasing his extraordinary glovework.

Follow Us

5. Ben Cox’s Freak Stumping (0.1 sec, 2018)

3/11
5. Ben Cox’s Freak Stumping (0.1 sec, 2018)

While not Dhoni’s, Ben Cox’s bizarre T20 Blast stumping of Callum MacLeod in 2018 deserves mention. The ball deflected off Cox’s pads before hitting the stumps, catching the batter unaware.

Follow Us

3. IPL 2023 Final – Shubman Gill (0.1 sec)

4/11
3. IPL 2023 Final – Shubman Gill (0.1 sec)

Even at 41, Dhoni proved age is just a number. His 0.1-second stumping of Shubman Gill in the IPL 2023 final was a game-changer, helping CSK clinch their fifth title.

Follow Us

6. Ricky Ponting Falls to Brendon McCullum (2011 World Cup)

5/11
6. Ricky Ponting Falls to Brendon McCullum (2011 World Cup)

New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum stunned Australian captain Ricky Ponting with a sharp stumping in the 2011 World Cup, proving Dhoni wasn’t the only wicketkeeping maestro.

Follow Us

4. Suryakumar Yadav’s Dismissal in IPL 2024 (0.12 sec)

6/11
4. Suryakumar Yadav’s Dismissal in IPL 2024 (0.12 sec)

Dhoni turned back the clock once again, stumping Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav in just 0.12 seconds, reigniting debates on whether he’s still the fastest behind the stumps.

Follow Us

7. Rohit Sharma’s Surprise Exit in IPL 2019

7/11
7. Rohit Sharma’s Surprise Exit in IPL 2019

CSK vs MI always brings drama. Dhoni’s razor-sharp stumping of Rohit Sharma in IPL 2019 remains one of the most talked-about dismissals in IPL history.

Follow Us

8. AB de Villiers Tricked by Dhoni’s Genius (2015 ODI)

8/11
8. AB de Villiers Tricked by Dhoni’s Genius (2015 ODI)

Even the great AB de Villiers wasn’t spared. Dhoni’s deception and swift glovework sent the South African legend back to the pavilion in a 2015 ODI.

Follow Us

9. David Warner Caught Napping (2017 T20I)

9/11
9. David Warner Caught Napping (2017 T20I)

A split-second lapse from David Warner was all Dhoni needed in a 2017 T20I, reinforcing his status as the best wicketkeeper in modern cricket.

 

Follow Us

10. Glenn Maxwell’s IPL 2014 Miscalculation

10/11
10. Glenn Maxwell’s IPL 2014 Miscalculation

Dhoni’s remarkable presence of mind saw him stump Glenn Maxwell off a leg-spinner in IPL 2014, turning the game in CSK’s favor.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2025MS Dhoni fastest stumpingfastest stumping in cricket historyMS Dhoni vs Suryakumar Yadav stumpingDhoni lightning-fast stumpingMS Dhoni IPL 2024 stumpingfastest stumping in IPLfastest wicketkeeper stumpingMS Dhoni vs Keemo Paul stumpingfastest MS Dhoni dismissalstop 5 fastest stumpingscricket fastest stumpingsDhoni reflexes behind the stumpsMS Dhoni record stumpingsfastest stumping time in cricketfastest stumping speedDhoni vs Mitchell Marsh stumpingMS Dhoni best wicketkeeping momentslegendary wicketkeepers in cricketbest IPL stumpings everDhoni vs Shubman Gill IPL 2023top wicketkeepers in cricket historyMS Dhoni vs Brendon McCullum wicketkeepingfastest stumping in international cricketfastest stumping in T20 historyfastest IPL dismissals by a wicketkeeperDhoni reaction speed stumpingbest cricket reflex momentsfastest cricket dismissals everMS Dhoni best IPL momentscricket stumping records
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
SRH vs RR
Ishan Kishan To Sanju Samson: Players To Hit First Century In Last 7 Seasons Of IPL
camera icon7
title
Viral Kohli IPL Salary
Do You Know Virat Kohli Pays Crores In Taxes? Star Batter To Pay Rs ...... Cr Income Tax From IPL Earning
camera icon6
title
US Visa
Trump Deals Fresh Blow To Pakistan; To Ban Citizens Of 11 Countries From Entering US
camera icon8
title
EPFO
EPFO New Rules: PF Account Holders Get Rs 7 Lakh Insurance For Free; Rs 50,000 Payout In THIS Scenario; Check Interest Rate On EPF Savings
camera icon7
title
Kangana Ranaut Best Saree Looks
7 Times Kangana Ranaut Dropped Ethereal Saree Looks
NEWS ON ONE CLICK