Fastest Stumpings In Cricket: CSK's MS Dhoni Features 7 Times - Check Full List
MS Dhoni, the legendary wicketkeeper, is renowned for his lightning-fast reflexes behind the stumps. Time and again, he has stunned batsmen and fans alike with his exceptional wicketkeeping skills. From international cricket to the IPL, Dhoni has consistently set new benchmarks for the fastest stumpings, proving why he is regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeepers of all time. But which of his dismissals was the fastest ever? Let’s dive into the most jaw-dropping moments of Dhoni’s career and find out where his recent stumping of Suryakumar Yadav stands in comparison.
1. Fastest Stumping Ever – Keemo Paul (0.08 sec, 2018)
Dhoni's record-breaking stumping of Keemo Paul remains the quickest in cricket history. With just 0.08 seconds to react, he dismissed the West Indian batter in a blink during an ODI.
2. Mitchell Marsh’s Nightmare (0.09 sec, 2012)
In a 2012 T20I against Australia, Dhoni executed a stumping in just 0.09 seconds to send Mitchell Marsh packing, showcasing his extraordinary glovework.
5. Ben Cox’s Freak Stumping (0.1 sec, 2018)
While not Dhoni’s, Ben Cox’s bizarre T20 Blast stumping of Callum MacLeod in 2018 deserves mention. The ball deflected off Cox’s pads before hitting the stumps, catching the batter unaware.
3. IPL 2023 Final – Shubman Gill (0.1 sec)
Even at 41, Dhoni proved age is just a number. His 0.1-second stumping of Shubman Gill in the IPL 2023 final was a game-changer, helping CSK clinch their fifth title.
6. Ricky Ponting Falls to Brendon McCullum (2011 World Cup)
New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum stunned Australian captain Ricky Ponting with a sharp stumping in the 2011 World Cup, proving Dhoni wasn’t the only wicketkeeping maestro.
4. Suryakumar Yadav’s Dismissal in IPL 2024 (0.12 sec)
Dhoni turned back the clock once again, stumping Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav in just 0.12 seconds, reigniting debates on whether he’s still the fastest behind the stumps.
7. Rohit Sharma’s Surprise Exit in IPL 2019
CSK vs MI always brings drama. Dhoni’s razor-sharp stumping of Rohit Sharma in IPL 2019 remains one of the most talked-about dismissals in IPL history.
8. AB de Villiers Tricked by Dhoni’s Genius (2015 ODI)
Even the great AB de Villiers wasn’t spared. Dhoni’s deception and swift glovework sent the South African legend back to the pavilion in a 2015 ODI.
9. David Warner Caught Napping (2017 T20I)
A split-second lapse from David Warner was all Dhoni needed in a 2017 T20I, reinforcing his status as the best wicketkeeper in modern cricket.
10. Glenn Maxwell’s IPL 2014 Miscalculation
Dhoni’s remarkable presence of mind saw him stump Glenn Maxwell off a leg-spinner in IPL 2014, turning the game in CSK’s favor.
Trending Photos