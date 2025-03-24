photoDetails

english

2876363

MS Dhoni, the legendary wicketkeeper, is renowned for his lightning-fast reflexes behind the stumps. Time and again, he has stunned batsmen and fans alike with his exceptional wicketkeeping skills. From international cricket to the IPL, Dhoni has consistently set new benchmarks for the fastest stumpings, proving why he is regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeepers of all time. But which of his dismissals was the fastest ever? Let’s dive into the most jaw-dropping moments of Dhoni’s career and find out where his recent stumping of Suryakumar Yadav stands in comparison.