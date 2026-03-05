Finn Allen creates history in T20 World Cup 2026; Top 10 records that tumbled in SA vs NZ semi-finals

photoDetails

Finn Allen delivered one of the greatest innings in ICC T20 World Cup history, smashing a 33-ball century to lead New Zealand into the 2026 final against South Africa. The explosive knock broke multiple records, including the fastest century in T20 World Cup history, the first hundred in a knockout match, and the most sixes in a single edition of the tournament. New Zealand chased 170 in just 12.5 overs, one of the fastest successful chases in tournament history. Allen’s partnership with Tim Seifert and New Zealand’s record powerplay total highlight a new era of aggressive T20 batting shaping knockout matches.