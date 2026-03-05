Finn Allen creates history in T20 World Cup 2026; Top 10 records that tumbled in SA vs NZ semi-finals
Finn Allen delivered one of the greatest innings in ICC T20 World Cup history, smashing a 33-ball century to lead New Zealand into the 2026 final against South Africa. The explosive knock broke multiple records, including the fastest century in T20 World Cup history, the first hundred in a knockout match, and the most sixes in a single edition of the tournament. New Zealand chased 170 in just 12.5 overs, one of the fastest successful chases in tournament history. Allen’s partnership with Tim Seifert and New Zealand’s record powerplay total highlight a new era of aggressive T20 batting shaping knockout matches.
1. Fastest century in T20 World Cup history
Finn Allen smashed a breathtaking 33-ball century, the fastest ever in a men’s T20 World Cup. The previous record belonged to Chris Gayle’s 47-ball ton in 2016, underlining the scale of Allen’s historic acceleration.
2. First century in a T20 World Cup knockout match
Allen also became the first batter to score a century in a T20 World Cup knockout game, surpassing Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 96 in the 2009 semi-final. The innings set a new benchmark for knockout-stage dominance.
3. Fastest fifty in T20 World Cup knockout matches
Allen reached his half-century in just 19 balls, the quickest ever in a men’s T20 World Cup knockout. The previous record was Yuvraj Singh’s 20-ball fifty against Australia in the 2007 semi-final.
4. Highest powerplay total in T20 World Cup knockout history
New Zealand blasted 84 without loss in the first six overs, the highest powerplay total in a T20 World Cup knockout. The aggressive start effectively decided the semi-final within the opening phase.
5. Allen–Seifert partnership sets tournament record
Finn Allen and Tim Seifert combined for 463 runs across the 2026 T20 World Cup, the highest partnership aggregate in a single men’s T20I tournament. Their consistency at the top transformed New Zealand’s batting approach.
6. Fastest T20I century for New Zealand
Allen’s 33-ball hundred also became the fastest T20I century by a New Zealand batter, beating Glenn Phillips’ 46-ball hundred from 2020 and redefining the team’s power-hitting ceiling in international T20 cricket.
7. Most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition
Allen reached 20 sixes in the 2026 T20 World Cup, the most by any batter in a single edition of the tournament, surpassing Shimron Hetmyer’s previous mark of 19 earlier in the competition.
8. Joint-most boundaries in a T20 World Cup innings
Allen struck 18 boundaries in the semi-final, equalling the record for the most boundaries in a single men’s T20 World Cup innings, matching Brendon McCullum’s 2012 blitz against Bangladesh.
9. New Zealand’s first T20 World Cup win over South Africa
The semi-final victory marked New Zealand’s first-ever T20 World Cup win against South Africa, ending a five-match losing streak in the tournament and extending their remarkable ICC knockout dominance over the Proteas.
10. One of the fastest 150-plus chases in T20 World Cup history
New Zealand chased 170 in just 12.5 overs at a run rate of 13.48, the second-highest scoring rate in a successful 150-plus chase in T20 World Cup history, highlighting the sheer destruction of Allen’s innings.
