Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3023791https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/finn-allen-love-life-revealed-meet-girlfriend-bailey-ferguson-after-historic-t20-world-cup-2026-century-3023791
NewsPhotosFinn Allen love life revealed: Meet girlfriend Bailey Ferguson after historic T20 World Cup 2026 century
photoDetails

Finn Allen love life revealed: Meet girlfriend Bailey Ferguson after historic T20 World Cup 2026 century

Finn Allen has become one of the most talked-about cricketers after smashing the fastest century in T20 World Cup history with a stunning 33-ball hundred. As the New Zealand opener trends globally, fans are increasingly searching for details about his personal life, especially his girlfriend Bailey Ferguson. Ferguson is a visual artist known for work inspired by ocean life and nature. The couple has reportedly been in a long-term relationship and occasionally shares moments together on social media. With Allen emerging as a rising T20 superstar, interest in his relationship status, girlfriend, and personal story is expected to grow significantly among global cricket audiences.

Updated:Mar 05, 2026, 08:49 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Bailey Ferguson is a visual artist inspired by the ocean

1/11
1. Bailey Ferguson is a visual artist inspired by the ocean

Bailey Ferguson is known as a New Zealand visual artist whose work explores the world above and below the ocean surface, often focusing on marine ecosystems. Her art frequently blends environmental themes with modern visual storytelling.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Finn Allen and Bailey Ferguson have been together for several years

2/11
2. Finn Allen and Bailey Ferguson have been together for several years

Reports and social media posts suggest Finn Allen and Bailey Ferguson have been in a stable long-term relationship, regularly sharing travel photos and personal moments online. Their relationship has gained attention as Allen’s international cricket career continues rising.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Allen’s T20 World Cup record has pushed searches about his girlfriend

3/11
3. Allen’s T20 World Cup record has pushed searches about his girlfriend

After Allen’s 33-ball century in the T20 World Cup semi-final, search trends around “Finn Allen girlfriend Bailey Ferguson” and “Finn Allen relationship” spiked significantly as fans began exploring the cricketer’s personal life.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. The couple occasionally shares glimpses of their life on social media

4/11
4. The couple occasionally shares glimpses of their life on social media

Unlike many celebrity couples, Allen and Ferguson maintain a relatively private relationship, but fans occasionally see photos from vacations, celebrations, and match-related moments shared across social platforms.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Bailey Ferguson’s artistic career is independent of Allen’s fame

5/11
5. Bailey Ferguson’s artistic career is independent of Allen’s fame

Bailey Ferguson has built her own identity as an emerging visual artist connected with marine themes and environmental storytelling, ensuring she remains recognised beyond being labelled simply as Finn Allen’s girlfriend.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. The couple is not married yet

6/11
6. The couple is not married yet

Despite increasing speculation online, Finn Allen is currently unmarried, and Bailey Ferguson is widely reported to be his girlfriend rather than wife. Fans often search whether Allen has a wife after his growing cricket fame.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Allen’s aggressive batting style has made him one of T20 cricket’s rising stars

7/11
7. Allen’s aggressive batting style has made him one of T20 cricket’s rising stars

Since his international debut for New Zealand in 2021, Finn Allen has built a reputation as an explosive powerplay batter, increasing public curiosity about both his cricket career and personal relationships.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. The couple’s travel photos often attract fan engagement

8/11
8. The couple’s travel photos often attract fan engagement

Several posts featuring Allen and Ferguson travelling together or celebrating milestones often receive strong engagement from cricket fans who are interested in the New Zealand star’s life away from the field.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. Public interest in Allen’s personal life increased after major tournaments

9/11
9. Public interest in Allen’s personal life increased after major tournaments

Whenever Allen performs strongly in global tournaments like the T20 World Cup, searches related to “Finn Allen girlfriend,” “Bailey Ferguson biography,” and “Finn Allen relationship status” tend to spike online.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Bailey Ferguson continues to support Allen’s cricket journey

10/11
10. Bailey Ferguson continues to support Allen’s cricket journey

While keeping a relatively low public profile, Bailey Ferguson has often been associated with Allen’s major career moments, reflecting the personal support system behind the New Zealand opener’s rapid rise in international cricket.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
T20 World Cup 2026Finn Allen GirlfriendBailey FergusonFinn Allen love lifeFinn Allen relationship
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna reception
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Hyderabad Reception: What ‘Virosh’ wore, first photos, outfit details, star-studded guest list and who missed the event
camera icon7
title
India Roads
India's last road: Check its location, history, drive, and more; It is...
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Predicted Wicket-Keepers For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and...; Check full list
camera icon12
title
RCB
RCB Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt as openers; no place for Venkatesh Iyer, suspense over Yash Dayal
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 opening pairs
Meet Confirmed Openers of RR, RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, SRH for IPL 2026 - Check in pics