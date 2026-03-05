Finn Allen love life revealed: Meet girlfriend Bailey Ferguson after historic T20 World Cup 2026 century

photoDetails

Finn Allen has become one of the most talked-about cricketers after smashing the fastest century in T20 World Cup history with a stunning 33-ball hundred. As the New Zealand opener trends globally, fans are increasingly searching for details about his personal life, especially his girlfriend Bailey Ferguson. Ferguson is a visual artist known for work inspired by ocean life and nature. The couple has reportedly been in a long-term relationship and occasionally shares moments together on social media. With Allen emerging as a rising T20 superstar, interest in his relationship status, girlfriend, and personal story is expected to grow significantly among global cricket audiences.