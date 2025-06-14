First Players To Hit Century For A Team In ICC Tournament Final: Aiden Markram Joins Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting; Check Full List
Aiden Markram created history by becoming the first-ever South African batter to score a century in an ICC tournament Final. Markram achieved this massive feat for South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia at Lord's, London. After his historic knock, the 30-year-old Markram joined legends like Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting and others in the elite list.
Here's the list of the first players to score a century for their respective teams in an ICC tournament final:
1. Clive Lloyd (West Indies)
Clive Lloyd was the first player to score a century for West Indies in the final of an ICC tournament. Lloyd scored 102 runs off 85 balls against Australia in the ODI World Cup final in 1975 at Lord’s as West Indies won their first ICC title.
2. Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka)
Aravinda de Silva was the first Sri Lankan batter to score a century in the final of an ICC tournament. De Silva scored an unbeaten 107 off 124 balls against Australia in Lahore in 1996, guiding Sri Lanka to their first World Cup title.
3. Sourav Ganguly (India)
Sourav Ganguly was the first Indian batter to hit a century in the final of an ICC tournament. Ganguly scored 117 runs against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final in 2000 in Nairobi.
4. Chris Cairns (New Zealand)
Chris Cairns was the New Zealand batter to score a century in the final of an ICC tournament. Cairns scored 102 not out against India in the Champions Trophy final in 2000 in Nairobi.
5. Ricky Ponting (Australia)
Ricky Ponting was the first Australian player to score a century in the final of an ICC tournament. Ponting scored an unbeaten 140 off 121 balls against India in Johannesburg in 2003, leading Australia to a 125-run victory and their third ODI World Cup title.
6. Marcus Trescothick (England)
Marcus Trescothick was the England player to score a century in the final of an ICC tournament. Trescothick scored 104 against West Indies in the Champions Trophy final in 2004.
7. Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)
Fakhar Zaman was the first Pakistan player to score a century in the final of an ICC tournament. Zaman scored 114 against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final at The Oval.
8. Aiden Markram (South Africa)
Aiden Markram became the first-ever South African batter to score a century in an ICC tournament Final. Markram achieved this massive feat for South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia at Lord's, London.
Trending Photos