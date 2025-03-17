From 13-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi To South Africa's Bevon Jacobs: Top Youngsters To Watch Out For In IPL 2025 - In Pics
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to deliver high-octane cricket, and while seasoned stars will dominate the headlines, it's the young guns who could make the biggest impact. From record-breaking prodigies to rising international talents, these players have the potential to light up the tournament and change the course of matches. Here are 10 exciting young cricketers to watch out for in IPL 2025.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi – The Youngest IPL Player Ever
At just 13, Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history as the youngest player in IPL history. The Rajasthan Royals’ new signing showcased his immense potential with a century in a Youth Test against Australia.
Priyansh Arya – The Six-Hitting Sensation
Punjab Kings shelled out INR 3.80 crore for Priyansh Arya after his record-breaking six sixes in an over during the Delhi Premier League. His aggressive batting style makes him a must-watch.
Bevon Jacobs – New Zealand’s Power Hitter
The South African-born New Zealand batter was a standout performer in Super Smash 2023-24, striking at nearly 150. Mumbai Indians hope he will add firepower to their middle order.
Shaik Rasheed – CSK’s Rising Star
A former U-19 World Cup-winning vice-captain, Rasheed has been knocking on the IPL door. With a stellar Andhra Premier League season behind him, 2025 could be his breakout year with CSK.
Suryansh Shedge – Death Overs Destroyer
PBKS secured this hard-hitting batsman for INR 30 lakh. Shedge’s impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy performances, including a 251.92 strike rate, make him a dangerous finisher.
Swastik Chikara – RCB’s Emerging Opener
After topping the run charts in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, Chikara is set to make his IPL debut. With a strike rate of 185.50, he could be RCB’s X-factor in the powerplay.
Robin Minz – Jharkhand’s First Adivasi IPL Player
After missing IPL 2024 due to an accident, Minz is back with Mumbai Indians. His explosive batting and inspiring journey make him one of the most anticipated debuts this season.
