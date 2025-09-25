Advertisement
NewsPhotos From 1984 To 2025: How Many Times Has India Reached The Asia Cup Final? - Check Full List
From 1984 To 2025: How Many Times Has India Reached The Asia Cup Final? - Check Full List

The Asia Cup, first played in 1984, is one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments in Asia. India has been the most successful team in its history, consistently reaching finals and winning titles across decades. 

 

Updated:Sep 25, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
India’s First Triumph (1984)

India’s First Triumph (1984)

India won the inaugural Asia Cup in Sharjah by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. This historic win laid the foundation for India’s dominance in the tournament.

 

Dominance in the 80s & 90s

Dominance in the 80s & 90s

India continued their strong run with titles in 1988, 1990-91, and 1995. Their consistency during this period made them the early powerhouse of Asian cricket.

 

Runner-Up Years

Runner-Up Years

Despite their dominance, India finished as runners-up in 1997, 2004, and 2008. Each time, Sri Lanka denied them glory, showcasing the fierce India-Lanka rivalry in the Asia Cup.

 

Return to Glory (2010)

Return to Glory (2010)

After a 15-year gap, India reclaimed the Asia Cup crown in 2010. Led by MS Dhoni, they beat Sri Lanka in Dambulla to end their title drought.

 

Rise in T20 Format (2016)

Rise in T20 Format (2016)

The 2016 Asia Cup was the first to be played in the T20 format. India lifted the trophy by defeating hosts Bangladesh, proving their adaptability across formats.

 

Back-to-Back Titles (2018)

Back-to-Back Titles (2018)

In 2018, India again faced Bangladesh in the final and secured a dramatic last-ball victory in Dubai. This marked their seventh Asia Cup title.

 

Commanding Win (2023)

Commanding Win (2023)

India crushed Sri Lanka in the 2023 final, bowling them out for just 50 runs in Colombo. It was one of the most dominant Asia Cup wins in history.

 

Asia Cup 2025 Final Spot

Asia Cup 2025 Final Spot

India reached yet another final in 2025 after beating Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage. This will be their 12th Asia Cup final appearance, underlining unmatched consistency.

 

Overall Record

Overall Record

From 1984 to 2025, India has reached the Asia Cup final 12 times, winning 8 titles and finishing runners-up 3 times. With another final ahead, they remain the kings of Asian cricket.

 

