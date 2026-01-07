From 1996 To 2026: 7 Times Cricket Teams Refused To Play ICC Events

photoDetails

The ICC has formally rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) request to relocate its T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India to Sri Lanka. Citing a lack of "actionable security threats," the ICC is forcing a choice: travel to Kolkata and Mumbai or forfeit vital tournament points. This standoff follows the controversial release of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. From the 1996 Colombo boycott to England’s 2003 Harare refusal and New Zealand’s 2022 withdrawal, history shows that teams skipping ICC events face heavy sporting penalties. The outcome will set a critical precedent for future South Asian cricket diplomacy.