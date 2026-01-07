Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3004043https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-1996-to-2026-7-times-cricket-teams-refused-to-play-icc-events-3004043
NewsPhotosFrom 1996 To 2026: 7 Times Cricket Teams Refused To Play ICC Events
photoDetails

From 1996 To 2026: 7 Times Cricket Teams Refused To Play ICC Events


The ICC has formally rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) request to relocate its T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India to Sri Lanka. Citing a lack of "actionable security threats," the ICC is forcing a choice: travel to Kolkata and Mumbai or forfeit vital tournament points. This standoff follows the controversial release of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. From the 1996 Colombo boycott to England’s 2003 Harare refusal and New Zealand’s 2022 withdrawal, history shows that teams skipping ICC events face heavy sporting penalties. The outcome will set a critical precedent for future South Asian cricket diplomacy.

Updated:Jan 07, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Bangladesh’s 2026 Refusal:

1/11
1. Bangladesh’s 2026 Refusal:

In January 2026, the BCB officially declared they would not travel to India for the T20 World Cup, citing safety concerns following the Mustafizur Rahman IPL release.

Follow Us

2. ICC’s Forfeiture Ultimatum:

2/11
2. ICC’s Forfeiture Ultimatum:

The ICC ruled no "actionable threat" exists in India, warning Bangladesh that refusing to play will lead to a forfeit of World Cup points and potential sanctions.

Follow Us

3. Australia’s 1996 Colombo Boycott:

3/11
3. Australia’s 1996 Colombo Boycott:

Australia refused to play in Sri Lanka during the 1996 World Cup following a major bombing, resulting in a historic points walkover for the hosts.

Follow Us

4. West Indies’ 1996 Security Stand:

4/11
4. West Indies’ 1996 Security Stand:

Joining Australia, the West Indies also declined their 1996 fixture in Colombo, allowing Sri Lanka to qualify for the quarter-finals without playing a match.

Follow Us

5. England’s 2003 Political Protest:

5/11
5. England’s 2003 Political Protest:

England boycotted their 2003 World Cup match in Zimbabwe to protest the Mugabe regime, a move that cost them a Super Six spot in the tournament.

Follow Us

6. New Zealand’s 2003 Kenya Exit:

6/11
6. New Zealand’s 2003 Kenya Exit:

Citing terror threats in Nairobi, the Black Caps forfeited their match against Kenya, which famously propelled the associate nation to the World Cup semi-finals.

Follow Us

7. New Zealand’s U-19 Withdrawal (2022):

7/11
7. New Zealand’s U-19 Withdrawal (2022):

The Junior Black Caps withdrew from the West Indies tournament due to strict COVID-19 quarantine rules for minors, leading to Scotland being named as their replacement.

Follow Us

The Zimbabwe 2009 Visa Row:

8/11
The Zimbabwe 2009 Visa Row:

While not a mid-event refusal, Zimbabwe withdrew from the 2009 T20 World Cup after the UK government denied visas to their players, citing political tension.

Follow Us

Hybrid Model Double Standards:

9/11
Hybrid Model Double Standards:

The BCB has pointed to the 2025 Champions Trophy hybrid model (India playing in neutral UAE) as a reason for their request, though the ICC remains unmoved.

 

 

 

 

Follow Us

The January 10 Deadline:

10/11
The January 10 Deadline:

A final communication from the ICC is expected by January 10, determining if Bangladesh will become the seventh major team to forfeit an ICC fixture.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
cricket teams refusing to playICC event forfeitT20 World Cup 2026Bangladesh vs India securityBCB venue relocationMustafizur Rahman IPL row1996 World Cup Sri Lanka2003 World Cup Zimbabwe boycottKenya semi-final 2003cricket walkover rulessecurity threats in crickethybrid model historyIndia vs Pakistan neutral venuecricket diplomatic tensionsWorld Cup points forfeitinternational cricket boycottsICC security assessmentAustralia Sri Lanka 1996England Harare boycottNew Zealand Nairobi forfeitU-19 World Cup 2022 withdrawalcricket politicsSouth Asian cricket frictionsports governanceworld cup schedule changescricket news 2026cricket history incidentsBCB vs BCCI 2026Sri Lanka neutral venuecricket diplomatic crisis.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
RCB
RCB Predicted Playing XI For WPL 2026 Without Ellyse Perry: Smriti Mandhana To Lead, Lauren Bell As Lead Pacer; Richa Ghosh, Grace Harris To Bat At...
camera icon7
title
China train
Meet China's Record-Breaking Train: '0-700 Km/Hr In Under 2 Seconds', Moves Faster Than Eyes Can Follow? It Is...
camera icon8
title
CSK
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Feature In CSK Playing XI In IPL 2026: Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad And...
camera icon6
title
Technology
Upcoming Smartphones Launching In 2026: iPhone 18 Series, Samsung Galaxy S26 To OnePlus Turbo 6; Check Expected Launch Timeline
camera icon11
title
Kapil Dev net worth
Kapil Dev Net Worth Explained: How The 1983 Legend Built Rs 270 Crore