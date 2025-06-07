From 281 Runs Loss Against New Zealand To 7 Series Winning Streak: South Africa's Road To the WTC Final 2025
South Africa is set to face Australia, the defending champions, in the WTC Final at Lord's. A look at their World Test Championship journey to reach the finals.
A Historic Campaign
South Africa’s journey to the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final has been a story of resilience, team unity, and redemption. After early setbacks, the Proteas bounced back to secure their maiden appearance in a WTC final, where they will face defending champions Australia at Lord’s from June 11 to 15.
A Nightmare Start in New Zealand
The campaign began with a massive 281-run defeat against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. With seven debutants due to the SA20 league clash, South Africa fielded an understrength side and faced severe criticism for compromising Test cricket.
Bavuma’s Men Bounce Back
Led by skipper Temba Bavuma, South Africa turned things around with a renewed focus. The team went on a seven-match winning streak, silencing critics and reigniting hopes of reaching the final.
Series Wins Spark Momentum
The Proteas beat Bangladesh away, a rare feat since 2014, and dominated Sri Lanka at home. They also secured an impressive series win in the Caribbean, showcasing all-round strength and composure under pressure.
Dramatic Finish – Pakistan Thriller
In one of the most exciting matches of the cycle, South Africa chased down 148 runs against Pakistan. At 99/8, a crucial 51-run stand between Rabada and Jansen sealed the win and confirmed their WTC Final qualification.
Squad Depth and Versatility
South Africa’s qualification was a team effort. With experienced campaigners like Kagiso Rabada and rising stars like Marco Jansen and Tony de Zorzi, the squad showcased strong bench strength and tactical depth throughout the cycle.
Spin and Stability
Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy provided control in the middle overs, while batters like Aiden Markram and Kyle Verreynne brought consistency to the top and middle order, vital to winning across conditions.
Controversy Around Qualification
Critics questioned the WTC format as South Africa played fewer Tests and didn’t face Australia or England. Despite the chatter, their win percentage and key victories ensured their spot in the final.
The Final Test – Lord’s Awaits
South Africa now prepares to face Pat Cummins' Australia in the WTC 2025 Final at Lord’s. This marks their chance to win a maiden ICC title in the most prestigious Test format fixture.
What’s at Stake
With 8 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, South Africa’s journey to the final has defied expectations. Can they script history at Lord’s and lift their first ICC trophy? All eyes will be on the Proteas come June 11.
Trending Photos