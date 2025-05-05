From ₹4.8 Cr Wonder Kid To IPL Sensation: All You Need To Know About Punjab Kings Uncapped Star Prabhsimran Singh

4 / 8

In 2019, at just 18 years old, Prabhsimran made headlines when Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) bought him for a whopping ₹4.8 crore in the IPL auction. Despite being raw and relatively unknown at the time, his big-hitting prowess was enough to earn him a place in a major franchise. While he didn’t get many opportunities early on, Punjab Kings continued to invest in his talent, and their patience is now paying off.