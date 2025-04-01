From Abhishek Sharma To Riyan Parag: Youngest Debutants In IPL History
Teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi who is 14 years old is yet to make his debut in the IPL 2025 for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). There’s a chance that the left-hander from Bihar could end up becoming the youngest player to make an IPL debut.
Youngest Players In IPL
IPL is one of the greatest franchise leagues in the world. Over the years, the world’s greatest league has produced a plethora of talents. This the only league where age is just a number, be it youngest or the senior most, the world has seen it all.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi who is 14 years old is yet to make his debut in the IPL 2025 for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). There’s a chance that the left-hander from Bihar could end up becoming the youngest player to make an IPL debut.
Prayas Ray Barman
The Bengal-based spinner Prayas Ray Barman was just 16 when he made his IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019. He gave away 56 runs in his four overs and scored 19 off 24 balls.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Afghanistan star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman made his IPL debut at the age of 17 years 11 days for the Punjab Kings franchise. In the IPL 2025, he was roped in as a replacement for Allah Ghazanfar for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.
Riyan Parag
India’s young gun Riyan Parag started playing for Rajasthan Royals at the age of 17 years 175 days. On the back of a brilliant IPL 2024, he was selected to play for the Indian team also.
Sarfaraz Khan
The Mumbai-based batter Sarfaraz Khan made his IPL debut for RCB at the age of 17 years 177 days. On the back of a successful domestic season, he made his India debut in 2024.
Abhishek Sharma
India’s star batter Abhishek Sharma made his debut for Delhi Capitals at the age of 17 years, 251 days. On the back of a successful IPL, he is now one of the most dangerous openers in T20 cricket.
Trending Photos