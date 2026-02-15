From Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi to Kuldeep Yadav vs Babar Azam: Top 5 player battles to watch out for in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 game - In Pics

photoDetails

India vs Pakistan clashes are often decided by decisive individual battles, and today’s T20 World Cup match in Colombo is no different. The powerplay duel between Abhishek Sharma and Shaheen Afridi, Farhan’s challenge against Bumrah, and the middle-over contest involving Babar Azam and India’s spinners could shape momentum. Hardik Pandya’s ability to counter mystery spin and Shivam Dube’s dominance against wrist spin add further tactical intrigue. On a slow surface where spin and early breakthroughs matter, winning these key matchups may determine scoring tempo, pressure phases, and ultimately the result of this high-stakes encounter.