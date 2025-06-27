Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2923182https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-anderson-tendulkar-to-border-gavaskar-trophy-10-test-trophies-named-after-cricket-legends-like-sachin-tendulkar-james-anderson-clive-lloyd-and-more-check-list-2923182
NewsPhotosFrom Anderson-Tendulkar To Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 10 Test Trophies Named After Cricket Legends Like Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson, Clive Lloyd And More - Check List
photoDetails

From Anderson-Tendulkar To Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 10 Test Trophies Named After Cricket Legends Like Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson, Clive Lloyd And More - Check List

In the rich tradition of Test cricket, several bilateral series have been commemorated with trophies named after legendary figures of the game. These names not only honor the legacy of cricketing greats but also add historical depth and prestige to modern contests. 

 

Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: India vs England

1/10
Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: India vs England

This trophy honors the iconic Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar and England’s legendary fast bowler James Anderson. It symbolizes the modern era’s fiercest battles between bat and ball and was introduced in 2025 as the official prize for the India-England Test series.

 

Follow Us

Basil D’Oliveira Trophy: South Africa vs England

2/10
Basil D’Oliveira Trophy: South Africa vs England

This trophy honors Basil D’Oliveira, a South African-born English cricketer Basil D'Oliveira whose selection for an England tour in 1968 played a pivotal role in exposing apartheid in sport. The trophy stands as a powerful symbol of integrity and progress.

 

Follow Us

Benaud-Qadir Trophy: Australia vs Pakistan

3/10
Benaud-Qadir Trophy: Australia vs Pakistan

Celebrating two of the finest leg-spinners in cricket history: Richie Benaud (Australia) & Abdul Qadir (Pakistan), this trophy reflects the artistry and legacy of spin bowling across generations.

 

Follow Us

Warne-Muralitharan Trophy: Australia vs Sri Lanka

4/10
Warne-Muralitharan Trophy: Australia vs Sri Lanka

This trophy honors the two highest wicket-takers in Test history: Shane Warne (Australia) & Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), highlighting a golden era of spin bowling dominance. It represents a clash of spin titans whenever these two nations meet.

 

Follow Us

Clive Lloyd Trophy: West Indies vs Zimbabwe

5/10
Clive Lloyd Trophy: West Indies vs Zimbabwe

A tribute to the legendary West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd, who led his side to multiple World Cup victories and redefined Caribbean cricketing excellence.

 

Follow Us

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India vs Australia

6/10
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India vs Australia

One of the most fiercely contested Test series in modern cricket, this trophy honors two batting icons: Allan Border (Australia) & Sunil Gavaskar (India), who were instrumental in shaping their teams’ legacies in the 1980s and 90s.

 

Follow Us

Sobers-Tissera Trophy: West Indies vs Sri Lanka

7/10
Sobers-Tissera Trophy: West Indies vs Sri Lanka

This trophy celebrates the contributions of two pioneers in their nations’ cricketing histories: Sir Garfield Sobers (West Indies) & Michael Tissera (Sri Lanka), emphasizing mutual respect between these two cricketing cultures.

 

Follow Us

Frank Worrell Trophy: Australia vs West Indies

8/10
Frank Worrell Trophy: Australia vs West Indies

Instituted to commemorate the first black captain of the West Indies, Frank Worrell, this trophy symbolizes sportsmanship and unity, most famously associated with the thrilling 1960–61 tied Test series.

 

Follow Us

Richards-Botham Trophy: England vs West Indies

9/10
Richards-Botham Trophy: England vs West Indies

This trophy replaced the Wisden Trophy in 2020 and honors two fierce rivals and close friends: Sir Vivian Richards (West Indies) & Ian Botham (England),  who epitomized the spirit and flair of 1980s cricket.

 

Follow Us

Crowe-Thorpe Trophy: New Zealand vs England

10/10
Crowe-Thorpe Trophy: New Zealand vs England

This trophy pays tribute to two beloved cricketers: Martin Crowe (New Zealand) & Graham Thorpe (England), known for their stylish batting and immense contributions to their respective nations. It embodies mutual respect and the deep cricketing ties between England and New Zealand.

 

Follow Us
Test cricket trophiescricket series trophiesTest series namescricket legendsAnderson Tendulkar TrophyCrowe Thorpe TrophyBasil D’Oliveira TrophyBenaud Qadir TrophyWarne Muralitharan TrophyClive Lloyd Trophyborder gavaskar trophySobers Tissera TrophyFrank Worrell TrophyRichards Botham Trophycricket rivalry trophiesTest series historyfamous cricket trophiesCricket iconslegendary cricketersCricket HistorySachin Tendulkar James Anderson trophyMartin Crowe Graham Thorpe TrophyAustralia vs Pakistan Test trophyIndia vs England Test 2025iconic cricket trophieslegendary cricket duelsTest match rivalriesfamous cricket series namesTest match legacycricket trophy namesCricket Heritagecricket trophy storiesCricket Legends HonoredTest cricket iconshistoric Test seriesCricketing greatscricket bilateral seriescricket trophy historycricket tributesTest match series honors
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Shubhanshu Shukla
From Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station
camera icon9
title
jagannath rath yatra 2025
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS
camera icon7
title
pan 2.0
What Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0
camera icon10
title
Dale Steyn
Happy Birthday, Dale Styen: A Look Back At Wickets, Records, And A Legendary Roar Of A 17-Year Career
camera icon10
title
Kerala Hill Stations
Plan Your Perfect Hill Holiday: Top 8 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Kerala's Western Ghats
NEWS ON ONE CLICK