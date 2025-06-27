From Anderson-Tendulkar To Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 10 Test Trophies Named After Cricket Legends Like Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson, Clive Lloyd And More - Check List
In the rich tradition of Test cricket, several bilateral series have been commemorated with trophies named after legendary figures of the game. These names not only honor the legacy of cricketing greats but also add historical depth and prestige to modern contests.
Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: India vs England
This trophy honors the iconic Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar and England’s legendary fast bowler James Anderson. It symbolizes the modern era’s fiercest battles between bat and ball and was introduced in 2025 as the official prize for the India-England Test series.
Basil D’Oliveira Trophy: South Africa vs England
This trophy honors Basil D’Oliveira, a South African-born English cricketer Basil D'Oliveira whose selection for an England tour in 1968 played a pivotal role in exposing apartheid in sport. The trophy stands as a powerful symbol of integrity and progress.
Benaud-Qadir Trophy: Australia vs Pakistan
Celebrating two of the finest leg-spinners in cricket history: Richie Benaud (Australia) & Abdul Qadir (Pakistan), this trophy reflects the artistry and legacy of spin bowling across generations.
Warne-Muralitharan Trophy: Australia vs Sri Lanka
This trophy honors the two highest wicket-takers in Test history: Shane Warne (Australia) & Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), highlighting a golden era of spin bowling dominance. It represents a clash of spin titans whenever these two nations meet.
Clive Lloyd Trophy: West Indies vs Zimbabwe
A tribute to the legendary West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd, who led his side to multiple World Cup victories and redefined Caribbean cricketing excellence.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India vs Australia
One of the most fiercely contested Test series in modern cricket, this trophy honors two batting icons: Allan Border (Australia) & Sunil Gavaskar (India), who were instrumental in shaping their teams’ legacies in the 1980s and 90s.
Sobers-Tissera Trophy: West Indies vs Sri Lanka
This trophy celebrates the contributions of two pioneers in their nations’ cricketing histories: Sir Garfield Sobers (West Indies) & Michael Tissera (Sri Lanka), emphasizing mutual respect between these two cricketing cultures.
Frank Worrell Trophy: Australia vs West Indies
Instituted to commemorate the first black captain of the West Indies, Frank Worrell, this trophy symbolizes sportsmanship and unity, most famously associated with the thrilling 1960–61 tied Test series.
Richards-Botham Trophy: England vs West Indies
This trophy replaced the Wisden Trophy in 2020 and honors two fierce rivals and close friends: Sir Vivian Richards (West Indies) & Ian Botham (England), who epitomized the spirit and flair of 1980s cricket.
Crowe-Thorpe Trophy: New Zealand vs England
This trophy pays tribute to two beloved cricketers: Martin Crowe (New Zealand) & Graham Thorpe (England), known for their stylish batting and immense contributions to their respective nations. It embodies mutual respect and the deep cricketing ties between England and New Zealand.
