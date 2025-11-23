Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2988399https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-angry-finger-to-roar-in-edgbaston-8-iconic-virat-kohli-century-celebrations-in-pics-2988399
NewsPhotosFrom Angry Finger To Roar In Edgbaston: 8 Iconic Virat Kohli Century Celebrations - In Pics
photoDetails

From Angry Finger To Roar In Edgbaston: 8 Iconic Virat Kohli Century Celebrations - In Pics

Virat Kohli has scored many centuries, but what truly sets him apart is how he celebrates them, with emotion, intensity, and unmatched passion. Here are his top 8 most unforgettable celebrations after scoring a hundred. 

 

Updated:Nov 23, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Tribute to Sachin (2023 WC Semi-Final)

1/8
Tribute to Sachin (2023 WC Semi-Final)

After scoring his 50th ODI century, Kohli removed his helmet, bowed toward Sachin Tendulkar in the stands, and pointed to the crowd, a gesture that went viral worldwide.

Follow Us

The Mouth-Shut “Let Bat Talk” Celebration - 2018 Centurion Test vs South Africa

2/8
The Mouth-Shut “Let Bat Talk” Celebration - 2018 Centurion Test vs South Africa

After weeks of criticism, Kohli responded with a gritty Test century. He tapped his bat, gestured to silence the critics, and stared fiercely at the audience.

Follow Us

The Roaring Leap - 2012 Asia Cup vs Pakistan

3/8
The Roaring Leap - 2012 Asia Cup vs Pakistan

Kohli didn’t reach a hundred here, but his celebration style originated earlier in 2012 with his 183 vs Pakistan in Asia Cup, where he pumped his fist, yelled, and looked toward the dressing room.

Follow Us

The Roar in Adelaide (2018)

4/8
The Roar in Adelaide (2018)

After a flawless Test century, Kohli jumped in the air and pumped his fist with a roar. The raw aggression reflected how much batting, competition, and Test cricket meant to him.

Follow Us

Revenge Hundred at Edgbaston (2018 England Tour)

5/8
Revenge Hundred at Edgbaston (2018 England Tour)

Returning to England, where he once struggled, Kohli scored a commanding century and looked toward the stands, tapping his bat as if saying, “I belong here.” It was redemption and dominance together.

Follow Us

Angry Finger Celebration (IPL 2016)

6/8
Angry Finger Celebration (IPL 2016)

After a stunning century for RCB, Kohli bashed his fingers in which he had 8 stitches few days back. The gesture showed passion, hunger for the game. 

Follow Us

Silent Thank You (Kolkata 2017 ODI)

7/8
Silent Thank You (Kolkata 2017 ODI)

Upon reaching his century, Kohli quietly looked up to the sky, tapped his chest, and raised his bat. A soft, heartfelt celebration, a tribute to his late father and his journey.

Follow Us

Calm King Gesture (2023 WC vs Bangladesh)

8/8
Calm King Gesture (2023 WC vs Bangladesh)

Kohli reached his hundred with confidence and World Cup momentum. It wasn’t aggression, it was assurance. The celebration said, “I’m in control.”

Follow Us
Virat KohliBCCIICCVirat Kohli celebrationsVirat Kohli century celebrationsKohli best celebrationsVirat Kohli hundredsKohli iconic momentsKohli roar celebrationKohli silence gestureKohli 50th century celebrationKohli Sachin bow celebrationVirat Kohli cricket highlightsbest Kohli centuriescricket celebrations IndiaVirat Kohli IPL century celebrationsKohli emotional celebrationsVirat Kohli legacyKohli Adelaide celebrationsports viral momentsIndian cricket captain historyKohli vs Pakistan centuryKohli World Cup celebrationtop 10 Kohli momentsVirat Kohli batting records.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
LSG
4 Players LSG Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Glenn Maxwell, Matheesha Pathirana And...
camera icon7
title
Dhurandhar
Meet 22-Year-Old, Name Linked To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Buzz; Praised By Aditya Dhar And Surprising Connection To Yami Gautam
camera icon7
title
Who Was Harman Sidhu
Who Was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi Singer Who Died In Tragic Road Accident At 37 - A Look At His Life, Rise To Fame And His Impressive Social Media Following
camera icon10
title
Travis Head
Travis Head Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is Australia's One Of The Biggest Match Winners? Check Contract, IPL Earnings And More
camera icon10
title
Ross Taylor
5 Cricketers Who Have Played 100 Matches In All Formats: Mushfiqur Rahim Joins Virat Kohli, David Warner - Check In Pics