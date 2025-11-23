From Angry Finger To Roar In Edgbaston: 8 Iconic Virat Kohli Century Celebrations - In Pics
Virat Kohli has scored many centuries, but what truly sets him apart is how he celebrates them, with emotion, intensity, and unmatched passion. Here are his top 8 most unforgettable celebrations after scoring a hundred.
Tribute to Sachin (2023 WC Semi-Final)
After scoring his 50th ODI century, Kohli removed his helmet, bowed toward Sachin Tendulkar in the stands, and pointed to the crowd, a gesture that went viral worldwide.
The Mouth-Shut “Let Bat Talk” Celebration - 2018 Centurion Test vs South Africa
After weeks of criticism, Kohli responded with a gritty Test century. He tapped his bat, gestured to silence the critics, and stared fiercely at the audience.
The Roaring Leap - 2012 Asia Cup vs Pakistan
Kohli didn’t reach a hundred here, but his celebration style originated earlier in 2012 with his 183 vs Pakistan in Asia Cup, where he pumped his fist, yelled, and looked toward the dressing room.
The Roar in Adelaide (2018)
After a flawless Test century, Kohli jumped in the air and pumped his fist with a roar. The raw aggression reflected how much batting, competition, and Test cricket meant to him.
Revenge Hundred at Edgbaston (2018 England Tour)
Returning to England, where he once struggled, Kohli scored a commanding century and looked toward the stands, tapping his bat as if saying, “I belong here.” It was redemption and dominance together.
Angry Finger Celebration (IPL 2016)
After a stunning century for RCB, Kohli bashed his fingers in which he had 8 stitches few days back. The gesture showed passion, hunger for the game.
Silent Thank You (Kolkata 2017 ODI)
Upon reaching his century, Kohli quietly looked up to the sky, tapped his chest, and raised his bat. A soft, heartfelt celebration, a tribute to his late father and his journey.
Calm King Gesture (2023 WC vs Bangladesh)
Kohli reached his hundred with confidence and World Cup momentum. It wasn’t aggression, it was assurance. The celebration said, “I’m in control.”
