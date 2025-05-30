From Anil Kumble To Rajat Patidar: Every RCB Captain Who Took Bengaluru To An IPL Final - In Pics

photoDetails

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reached their fourth IPL final in 2025 under new captain Rajat Patidar, who became the fifth Indian to make the IPL final in his debut season as skipper. RCB defeated Punjab Kings convincingly in the first qualifier, chasing 102 runs in just 10 overs. Patidar joins Anil Kumble (2009), Daniel Vettori (2011), and Virat Kohli (2016) as the only RCB captains to lead the team to a final. Despite three previous final losses, RCB now aims to win their maiden IPL title on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.