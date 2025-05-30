From Anil Kumble To Rajat Patidar: Every RCB Captain Who Took Bengaluru To An IPL Final - In Pics

Advertisement
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reached their fourth IPL final in 2025 under new captain Rajat Patidar, who became the fifth Indian to make the IPL final in his debut season as skipper. RCB defeated Punjab Kings convincingly in the first qualifier, chasing 102 runs in just 10 overs. Patidar joins Anil Kumble (2009), Daniel Vettori (2011), and Virat Kohli (2016) as the only RCB captains to lead the team to a final. Despite three previous final losses, RCB now aims to win their maiden IPL title on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

1. Rajat Patidar Joins Elite Club of First-Year Finalists

1. Rajat Patidar Joins Elite Club of First-Year Finalists

Rajat Patidar became the 5th Indian to reach the IPL final in his debut season as captain, joining legends like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. A truly rare achievement in IPL history.

2. RCB’s Fastest Playoff Chase in IPL 2025

2. RCB’s Fastest Playoff Chase in IPL 2025

Under Patidar, RCB chased down 102 runs in just 10 overs against Punjab Kings, marking one of the quickest playoff wins ever—boosting hopes for their first-ever IPL title.

3. Anil Kumble: RCB’s First Final Captain

3. Anil Kumble: RCB’s First Final Captain

In 2009, Anil Kumble led RCB to their first-ever IPL final during the South Africa edition. Though they lost, it was a major turning point in the franchise’s evolution.

4. Daniel Vettori’s Calm Leadership in 2011

4. Daniel Vettori’s Calm Leadership in 2011

Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori took RCB to their second IPL final in 2011. While they lost to CSK, Vettori’s leadership laid the groundwork for his future coaching roles.

5. Virat Kohli’s Record-Breaking 2016 Campaign

5. Virat Kohli’s Record-Breaking 2016 Campaign

Virat Kohli scored 973 runs in IPL 2016, the most in a single season, and led RCB to their third IPL final. Despite falling short, his individual dominance remains unmatched.

6. Patidar’s Leadership Sparked a Mid-Season Turnaround

6. Patidar’s Leadership Sparked a Mid-Season Turnaround

Taking charge in February 2025, Patidar turned RCB’s inconsistent start into a finals run, showing tactical acumen, fearless intent, and balanced decision-making under pressure.

7. Only 4 Captains Have Led RCB to IPL Finals

7. Only 4 Captains Have Led RCB to IPL Finals

Across 17 seasons, only four players—Kumble, Vettori, Kohli, and now Patidar—have led RCB to an IPL final, highlighting how rare strong leadership has been for the franchise.

8. RCB Chasing Their First IPL Trophy in 2025

8. RCB Chasing Their First IPL Trophy in 2025

Despite multiple finals (2009, 2011, 2016, 2025), RCB has never lifted the IPL trophy—but Patidar’s men could finally break the drought at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3.

9. Rajat Patidar's Rise Mirrors Hardik Pandya's 2022 Success

9. Rajat Patidar's Rise Mirrors Hardik Pandya's 2022 Success

Like Hardik Pandya with Gujarat Titans, Patidar has made an immediate impact as captain. Both reached the final in their debut leadership stints—can Patidar go one better?

 

10. RCB Fans Dream of Ending the Final Curse

10. RCB Fans Dream of Ending the Final Curse

With over 15 years of heartbreaks, RCB fans are hoping 2025 is the year. A win under Patidar would not just crown a new champion but rewrite RCB’s legacy forever.

