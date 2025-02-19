Advertisement
From Anil Kumble To Wasim Akram: List Of Highest Wicket Takers In India vs Pakistan ODIs
From Anil Kumble To Wasim Akram: List Of Highest Wicket Takers In India vs Pakistan ODIs

The India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just days away with the much-awaited game set to take place at Dubai Cricket Stadium on February 23. India won the Champions Trophy twice in 2002 and 2013 while Pakistan's only title came in 2017. Take a look at the list of highest wicket-takers in India vs Pakistan ODIs.

Updated:Feb 19, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Wasim Akram

Former Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram is still the highest wicket-taker in India vs Pakistan ODIs. The former seamer has taken 60 wickets in 48 matches.

Saqlain Mushtaq

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is placed second in the list of the highest wicket-takers in India vs Pakistan ODIs. The former off-spinner grabbed 57 wickets. 

Anil Kumble

Former India spinner Anil Kumble has taken 54 scalps in 34 India vs Pakistan ODI matches.

Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan speedster Aaqib Javed has picked up 54 wickets in 39 India vs Pakistan ODI matches.

Javagal Srinath

Former India pacer Javagal Srinath has collected 54 wickets in 36 India vs Pakistan ODI matches.

Venkatesh Prasad

Former India pacer and coach Venkatesh Prasad has taken 43 wickets in 29 ODI matches vs Pakistan.

Kapil Dev

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev grabbed 42 wickets in 32 ODI matches vs Pakistan.

Shoaib Akhtar

Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is standing 8th on the list with 41 wickets in 28 ODI matches vs India.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK