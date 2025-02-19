From Anil Kumble To Wasim Akram: List Of Highest Wicket Takers In India vs Pakistan ODIs
The India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just days away with the much-awaited game set to take place at Dubai Cricket Stadium on February 23. India won the Champions Trophy twice in 2002 and 2013 while Pakistan's only title came in 2017. Take a look at the list of highest wicket-takers in India vs Pakistan ODIs.
Wasim Akram
Former Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram is still the highest wicket-taker in India vs Pakistan ODIs. The former seamer has taken 60 wickets in 48 matches.
Saqlain Mushtaq
Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is placed second in the list of the highest wicket-takers in India vs Pakistan ODIs. The former off-spinner grabbed 57 wickets.
Anil Kumble
Former India spinner Anil Kumble has taken 54 scalps in 34 India vs Pakistan ODI matches.
Aaqib Javed
Former Pakistan speedster Aaqib Javed has picked up 54 wickets in 39 India vs Pakistan ODI matches.
Javagal Srinath
Former India pacer Javagal Srinath has collected 54 wickets in 36 India vs Pakistan ODI matches.
Venkatesh Prasad
Former India pacer and coach Venkatesh Prasad has taken 43 wickets in 29 ODI matches vs Pakistan.
Kapil Dev
Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev grabbed 42 wickets in 32 ODI matches vs Pakistan.
Shoaib Akhtar
Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is standing 8th on the list with 41 wickets in 28 ODI matches vs India.
