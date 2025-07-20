From Breaking Gabba’s Fortress To First Win At Edgbaston In 58 Years: India’s Historic Overseas Test Victories In Recent Years - IN PICS
Team India has scripted some of the most remarkable overseas Test wins in modern cricket history. These victories have not only broken long-standing jinxes but have also showcased India's evolution as a formidable force in world cricket, particularly under challenging foreign conditions.
First win at MCG in 37 years (2018)
India’s dominant win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was a turning point in the 2018 series against Australia. Led by Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery bowling and Pujara’s resilience, this was India's first win here since 1981.
First ever win at Gabba in 74 years (2021)
India, without most of their frontline players, pulled off a miracle at the Gabba. Rishabh Pant’s fearless 89*, Shubman Gill’s elegant 91, and Mohammed Siraj’s 5-wicket haul ended Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak at Brisbane.
First win at The Oval in 50 years (2021)
A brilliant all-round performance helped India script history at The Oval. Rohit Sharma’s century and Jasprit Bumrah’s reverse-swing masterclass ensured a memorable victory after half a century.
First-ever win at Centurion in 11 years (2021)
India crushed South Africa at Centurion with a complete team effort. KL Rahul’s century and a lethal pace attack led by Shami gave India its first Test win at this venue.
First win at Cape Town in 31 years (2024)
After decades of heartbreak in South Africa, India finally registered a historic victory at Newlands, Cape Town. This was their first Test win at the venue in 31 years, showcasing their ability to adapt and succeed in hostile conditions.
First win in Birmingham in 58 years
India sealed a thrilling win at Edgbaston with a sensational spell from Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and a match-winning knock from Captain Shubman Gill, claiming their first victory here since 1967.
Can they break Manchester’s 89-year curse?
India will face England for the 4th test at Old Trafford, Manchester, where England have had their fortress for 89 years. Can Shubman Gill’s young gun break another ground curse?
Trending Photos