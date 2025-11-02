photoDetails

In a major player movement ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper and star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is on the verge of being traded to the Delhi Capitals (DC). The high-profile swap is understood to involve South African batter Tristan Stubbs moving from the Capitals to the Royals. As per reports, the talks between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals for the negotiations are in an advanced stage, with a final agreement appearing highly likely if there are no last-minute hitches.

Samson, who has been a pivotal figure for RR over the years, reportedly expressed a desire to move on from the Rajasthan-based franchise. This opened the door for several teams, but the Delhi Capitals has emerged as the frontrunner to secure his services.

Amid his Delhi Capitals trade rumors, let's take a look at Sanju Samson's IPL journey, records and more: