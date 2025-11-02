From Captaincy To Shocking Exit: Inside Sanju Samson's IPL Journey With Rajasthan Royals Amid Delhi Capitals Trade Rumors - Check In Pics
In a major player movement ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper and star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is on the verge of being traded to the Delhi Capitals (DC). The high-profile swap is understood to involve South African batter Tristan Stubbs moving from the Capitals to the Royals. As per reports, the talks between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals for the negotiations are in an advanced stage, with a final agreement appearing highly likely if there are no last-minute hitches.
Samson, who has been a pivotal figure for RR over the years, reportedly expressed a desire to move on from the Rajasthan-based franchise. This opened the door for several teams, but the Delhi Capitals has emerged as the frontrunner to secure his services.
Amid his Delhi Capitals trade rumors, let's take a look at Sanju Samson's IPL journey, records and more:
Sanju Samson's IPL Debut
Sanju Samson at first was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the 2012 IPL season at Rs 8 lakh but he did not play any matches. After getting released by KKR, he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 lakh in 2013, marking the start of his IPL career. During his debut IPL season, Samson scored 206 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 115.73 with the help of one half-century. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)
Sanju Samson's IPL Teams So Far
Sanju Samson has played for two IPL franchises: Rajasthan Royals (2013-2015, 2018-present) and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals, 2016-2017). Samson has been a consistent performer in IPL, particularly for RR, where he is the highest run-getter and most-capped player. (Pic Credit: IANS And BCCI/IPL)
Sanju Samson's Best IPL Season With The Bat
IPL 2024 marked a personal best season for Sanju Samson as he scored 531 runs at an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of 153.46 in 16 matches with the help of 5 half-centuries. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)
Sanju Samson's First Season As IPL Captain
Sanju Samson was appointed as the captain of Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2021 season. He has now led Royals in 61 matches, securing 32 wins, 32 losses, and one no-result. He also surpassed Shane Warne to become RR’s most-capped captain. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)
Sanju Samson's Best IPL Season As A Captain
Under Sanju Samson's captaincy, Rajasthan Royals reached the IPL final in 2022 (runners-up to Gujarat Titans) and the playoffs in 2024 (Qualifier 2, lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad). (Pic Credit: IANS)
Sanju Samson's Total IPL Runs
Sanju Samson, who is known for his elegant batting style, has scored 4704 runs in 177 IPL matches at an average of 30.94 and strike rate of 139.04 so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Sanju Samson's IPL Centuries, Fifties
Sanju Samson has carved a significant niche in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since his debut in 2013 with 3 centuries and 26 half-centuries so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Sanju Samson's Performance During IPL 2025 Season
Sanju Samson played only 9 matches for Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2025 season due to a side strain, scoring 285 runs at an average of 35.62 and a strike rate of 140.39. (Pic Credit: IANS)
What's Next For Sanju Samson?
Sanju has played for Delhi in the IPL in the past as well.
