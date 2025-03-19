Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2874429https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-chris-gayle-to-rishabh-pant-list-of-batters-with-highest-individual-scores-in-ipl-history-2874429
NewsPhotosFrom Chris Gayle To Rishabh Pant: List Of Batters With Highest Individual Scores In IPL History From Chris Gayle To Rishabh Pant: List Of Batters With Highest Individual Scores In IPL History
photoDetails

From Chris Gayle To Rishabh Pant: List Of Batters With Highest Individual Scores In IPL History

Ahead of the IPL 2025, take a look at the list of batters who have scored the highest individual runs in the history of the cash rich league.

Updated:Mar 19, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Chris Gayle (175* Runs)

1/8
Chris Gayle (175* Runs)

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest individual Score In Indian Premier League History. Gayle made 175* in IPL 2012, playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI).

Follow Us

Brendon McCullum (158* Runs)

2/8
Brendon McCullum (158* Runs)

Former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum played an innings of 158* while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the inaugural edition of the IPL.

Follow Us

Quinton de Kock (140* Runs)

3/8
Quinton de Kock (140* Runs)

Star player Quinton de Kock smashed 140* against Kolkata Knight Riders while playing for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022.

Follow Us

AB de Villiers (133* Runs)

4/8
AB de Villiers (133* Runs)

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers played a superb knock of 133* against Mumbai Indians while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2015.

Follow Us

KL Rahul (132* Runs)

5/8
KL Rahul (132* Runs)

India’s star batter KL Rahul came up with an innings of 132* while playing for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020. His knock came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Follow Us

Shubman Gill (129 Runs)

6/8
Shubman Gill (129 Runs)

India’s star batter Shubman Gill smashed 129 runs while playing for Gujarat Titans in the game against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023.

Follow Us

Rishabh Pant (128* Runs)

7/8
Rishabh Pant (128* Runs)

India’s star player Rishabh Pant hammered 128* runs while playing for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2018.

Follow Us

Murali Vijay (127 Runs)

8/8
Murali Vijay (127 Runs)

Former India batter Murali Vijay hit 127 runs while playing for Chennai Super Kings in the game against Rajasthan Royals back in the IPL 2010.

Follow Us
Batters With Highest Individual Scores In IPL HistoryBatters With Highest Individual Scores In IPL History listlist of Batters With Highest Individual Scores In IPL HistoryChris GayleBrendon McCullumQuinton de KockAB de VilliersKL RahulShubman GillRishabh PantMurali VijayHighest Individual Scores In IPLHighest Individual Scores In IPL historyIPL Highest Individual ScoresIPLIPL 2025IPL news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Batters With Highest Individual Scores In IPL History
From Chris Gayle To Rishabh Pant: List Of Batters With Highest Individual Scores In IPL History
camera icon7
title
7 Step Korean Skincare Routine For A Glowing Skin
camera icon7
title
world’s tallest statues
Reaching for the Skies: The World’s Tallest Statues You Must See
camera icon8
title
Dwayne Bravo IPL captain
Short-Term Leadership: 8 Players Who Captained In The IPL For A Single Match
camera icon7
title
international ice creams
Global Scoops: 7 Ice Creams You Must Try
NEWS ON ONE CLICK