From Chris Gayle To Rishabh Pant: List Of Batters With Highest Individual Scores In IPL History
Ahead of the IPL 2025, take a look at the list of batters who have scored the highest individual runs in the history of the cash rich league.
Chris Gayle (175* Runs)
Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest individual Score In Indian Premier League History. Gayle made 175* in IPL 2012, playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI).
Brendon McCullum (158* Runs)
Former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum played an innings of 158* while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the inaugural edition of the IPL.
Quinton de Kock (140* Runs)
Star player Quinton de Kock smashed 140* against Kolkata Knight Riders while playing for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022.
AB de Villiers (133* Runs)
Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers played a superb knock of 133* against Mumbai Indians while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2015.
KL Rahul (132* Runs)
India’s star batter KL Rahul came up with an innings of 132* while playing for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020. His knock came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Shubman Gill (129 Runs)
India’s star batter Shubman Gill smashed 129 runs while playing for Gujarat Titans in the game against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023.
Rishabh Pant (128* Runs)
India’s star player Rishabh Pant hammered 128* runs while playing for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2018.
Murali Vijay (127 Runs)
Former India batter Murali Vijay hit 127 runs while playing for Chennai Super Kings in the game against Rajasthan Royals back in the IPL 2010.
Trending Photos