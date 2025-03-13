Advertisement
From Chris Gayle To Travis Head: List Of Batters With Fastest Hundred In IPL History
From Chris Gayle To Travis Head: List Of Batters With Fastest Hundred In IPL History

The 2025 season of the IPL is taking place from March 22 and ahead of the much-awaited tournament, take a look at the list of batters who have scored the fastest hundred in the cash-rich league's history.

Updated:Mar 13, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle

Former legendary batter Chris Gayle played one of the greatest knocks during the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Pune Warriors during IPL 2013 at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Gayle hammered a century in 30 balls, the fastest century in the history of the IPL. 

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan

In the IPL game between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium in 2010, Yusuf Pathan smashed a century in only 37 deliveries.

David Miller

David Miller

In the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, David Miller took matters into his own hands. The South African batter snapped up a hundred in only 38 balls in the IPL 2013. 

Travis Head

Travis Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head reached his hundred in only 39 balls during the IPL 2024 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. 

Will Jacks

Will Jacks

England’s star player Will Jacks showed his finesse in the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans during IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Jacks reached a three-figure mark in just 41 balls.

Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist

During the first season of the IPL in 2008, former Australian player Adam Gilchrist reached his ton in just 42 balls during the game between Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers

During the IPL 2016 match between Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, AB de Villiers blasted a century in only 43 balls. 

David Warner

David Warner

Former Australian opener David Warner smashed a 43-ball hundred for Sunrisers Hyderabad player in the IPL 2017 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Hyderabad. 

