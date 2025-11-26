From Clean Sweep Against South Africa To Failed Chases: India’s Home Fortress Falls; A Look At Shocking Records Broken Under Gautam Gambhir Era
India’s recent performances across Tests and ODIs have resulted in a series of unprecedented and unwanted records, especially at home. Long-standing streaks were broken. Here's a list of the broken records in Gautam Gambhir's coaching.
End of Long Unbeaten Streaks
India’s strongholds fell one after another. They lost a bilateral ODI series to Sri Lanka after 27 years and failed to win a single ODI in a calendar year for the first time in 45 years. Home dominance in Tests also cracked as they suffered their first Test defeat to New Zealand at home after 36 years.
Rare Home Test Failures
India lost both a Test match at Chinnaswamy and a Test series against New Zealand at home for the first time. After 12 years, they lost a home Test series and even suffered back-to-back defeats on home soil something that had not occurred in more than a decade.
Iconic Venues Witness Rare Losses
India lost a Test match at Wankhede after 12 years and dropped three consecutive home Tests for the first time in 47 years. Even iconic Eden Gardens saw its long winning streak end as India lost an international match there after 8 years.
Failed Chases & Batting Lows
For the first time, India were bowled out under 50 runs at home. They failed to chase a target under 200 twice, 147 at Wankhede and 124 later, marking their lowest successful chase attempt at home, breaking down completely under pressure.
Overseas Struggles Return
Touring results dipped as well, India lost a Test match in Melbourne after 13 years, lost back-to-back Tests in Australia after 10 years, and surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years. They also lost an ODI in Adelaide after 17 years.
Big Margins & Record Concessions
India conceded 600+ runs in Manchester, the first time in 11 years. They also lost a Test match after scoring five centuries in Leeds, an unprecedented collapse. Defending 350+ totals became rare failures, happening only for the second time in Test history.
South Africa Break the Fortress
Against South Africa, India’s long dominance disappeared:
• Lost a Test at home to SA after 15 years • Lost a home Test series vs SA after 25 years • Conceded the highest target ever to a touring side in India (549) • Suffered their biggest home Test defeat, 408 runs
Historic Whitewash & Batting Concerns
For the first time, India were whitewashed 3-0 in a home Test series, and it happened in back-to-back calendar years too. Even more worrying, India completed a home Test series without a single century from their batters for the first time in history.
