From CLT20 To IPL 2025: 7 Times Josh Hazlewood Ruled The Finals – In Pics
From CLT20 To IPL 2025: 7 Times Josh Hazlewood Ruled The Finals – In Pics

Josh Hazlewood has carved a unique legacy in world cricket by winning every major T20 and ODI final at both domestic and international levels. Here's a list of every final he has conquered. 

Updated:Jun 04, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
2012 Champions League T20 Final – Sydney Sixers vs. Highveld Lions

1/8
2012 Champions League T20 Final – Sydney Sixers vs. Highveld Lions

In the 2012 CLT20 final held in Johannesburg, the Sydney Sixers triumphed over the Highveld Lions. Josh Hazlewood played a pivotal role, delivering an economical spell with figures of 4 overs, 1 maiden, 22 runs, and 3 wickets, including the crucial dismissal of Quinton de Kock. 

 

2015 ICC Cricket World Cup Final – Australia vs. New Zealand

2/8
2015 ICC Cricket World Cup Final – Australia vs. New Zealand

During the 2015 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia secured a dominant victory over New Zealand. Hazlewood contributed with a tight bowling performance, conceding just 30 runs in his 8 overs, helping to restrict New Zealand to a modest total. 

 

2020 Big Bash League Final – Sydney Sixers vs. Melbourne Stars

3/8
2020 Big Bash League Final – Sydney Sixers vs. Melbourne Stars

In a rain-affected final reduced to 12 overs per side, the Sydney Sixers defeated the Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Hazlewood's disciplined bowling yielded figures of 1 wicket for 18 runs, playing a key role in limiting the Stars' chase and securing the Sixers' second BBL title. 

 

2021 Indian Premier League Final – Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders

4/8
2021 Indian Premier League Final – Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders

The 2021 IPL final in Dubai saw Chennai Super Kings clinch their fourth title by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders. While Faf du Plessis starred with the bat, Hazlewood's bowling was instrumental in applying pressure, contributing to the team's comprehensive 27-run victory. 

 

2021 ICC T20 World Cup Final – Australia vs. New Zealand

5/8
2021 ICC T20 World Cup Final – Australia vs. New Zealand

In the T20 World Cup final held in Dubai, Australia emerged victorious over New Zealand. Hazlewood delivered a match-winning performance, taking 3 wickets for just 16 runs in his 4 overs, effectively stifling New Zealand's batting momentum and paving the way for Australia's successful chase. 

 

2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final – Australia vs. India

6/8
2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final – Australia vs. India

Facing India in the 2023 World Cup final at Ahmedabad, Australia secured a six-wicket win. Hazlewood's consistent bowling contributed to restricting India to a below-par total, setting the stage for Australia's chase, highlighted by Travis Head's century. 

 

2025 Indian Premier League Final – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Punjab Kings

7/8
2025 Indian Premier League Final – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Punjab Kings

In a historic moment for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they clinched their maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings in the 2025 final at Ahmedabad. Hazlewood showcased nerves of steel, defending 29 runs in the final over despite a late onslaught, sealing a six-run victory and ending RCB's long wait for the trophy. 

 

8/8

All Images:- X 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK