Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2891439https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-cricket-fields-to-fairytales-csk-star-dewald-brevis-linda-maree-s-love-story-will-steal-your-heart-2891439
NewsPhotosFrom Cricket Fields To Fairytales: CSK Star Dewald Brevis & Linda Maree’s Love Story Will Steal Your Heart
photoDetails

From Cricket Fields To Fairytales: CSK Star Dewald Brevis & Linda Maree’s Love Story Will Steal Your Heart

Dewald Brevis and Linda Maree's love story is a testament to the enduring power of love, proving that amidst life's challenges and triumphs, true love prevails, illuminating their path with warmth, joy, and everlasting happiness.

Updated:Apr 26, 2025, 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Dewald Brevis & Linda Maree's Movie-Like Love Story

1/10
Dewald Brevis & Linda Maree's Movie-Like Love Story

When talent meets destiny, magic unfolds — and that's exactly the tale of South African cricket star Dewald Brevis and his lovely partner Linda Maree. A story of dreams, support, and lasting love.

 

Follow Us

They met as teenagers

2/10
They met as teenagers

Dewald was gaining fame as “Baby AB” and the world watched his rise, Linda became his quiet constant, cheering him on from behind the scenes.

 

Follow Us

A Slow-Burn Friendship

3/10
A Slow-Burn Friendship

Their bond began with friendship: shared values, honest conversations, and a deep understanding of each other's dreams. A true connection built on trust and time.

 

Follow Us

Linda -The Ultimate Cheerleader

4/10
Linda -The Ultimate Cheerleader

From U-19 World Cups to IPL debut innings, Linda was always there, celebrating every six, every milestone, every setback. Her support has been unwavering.

 

Follow Us

Trust & Teamwork

5/10
Trust & Teamwork

Their love is rooted in more than affection, it’s about trust, patience, and belief in one another. Together, they show how real relationships are built on mutual respect.

 

Follow Us

Keeping It Real & Private

6/10
Keeping It Real & Private

Though Dewald’s fame grows, they’ve kept things low-key and genuine. Just a few glimpses — a sweet photo or a kind word — remind fans of their bond without oversharing.

 

Follow Us

A Viral Moment

7/10
A Viral Moment

During IPL 2023, Linda’s heartfelt Instagram story after one of Dewald’s match-winning knocks stole the internet. Fans couldn’t get enough of their real and relatable love.

 

Follow Us

Each Other’s "Home"

8/10
Each Other’s

Friends say they’re each other’s safe space. As Dewald’s cricket journey evolves, Linda’s presence remains his calm in the storm.

 

Follow Us

What’s Next?

9/10
What’s Next?

There’s growing buzz about a future engagement — but for now, they’re savoring every chapter. One milestone at a time, hand in hand.

 

Follow Us

Final Thoughts

10/10
Final Thoughts

In a world of fast love, Dewald & Linda’s story stands out. Built on trust, shared dreams, and quiet strength, their love feels like a modern fairytale — unfolding one beautiful moment at a time.

 

Follow Us
Dewald BrevisLinda MareeDewald Brevis girlfriendDewald Brevis love storyCSK love storyChennai Super KingsIPL 2023CSK star coupleBaby ABcricket romanceCSK player relationshipDewald Brevis and Linda Mareecricket couple goalsviral cricket couplesIPL relationshipsCSK player girlfriendyoung cricket starsipl 2023 highlightsBrevis CSKromantic cricket stories
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Air Cooler Tips
6 Easy Tips To Make Your Air Cooler Perform Better
camera icon8
title
MS Dhoni
Indian Cricketers To Play 400 Or More T20 Matches: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And...; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Hotness Alert! 7 Bold Beachwears Looks To Steal From Janhvi Kapoor
camera icon8
title
Pope Francis Net Worth
How Much Did Pope Francis Earn? His Net Worth Will Surprise You, And It Will Be Inherited By…
camera icon13
title
indian state according to your zodiac
Indian State You Are According To Your Zodiac- Check Your State Vibe
NEWS ON ONE CLICK