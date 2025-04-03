Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom David Warner To Shane Warne: List Of Overseas Captains Who Won IPL Title
From David Warner To Shane Warne: List Of Overseas Captains Who Won IPL Title

Updated:Apr 03, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
Indian Premier League

Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League (IPL) needs no introduction as it has gained a lot of attention since it started in 2008. As of now, 17 teams have participated in the IPL.

IPL 2025

IPL 2025

Currently, IPL has been witnessing its 18th season and fans are in elation as they are getting to see their favourite stars in action together. 

How Many Teams Are There In IPL 2025?

How Many Teams Are There In IPL 2025?

In the ongoing IPL 2025, there are a total of 10 teams who are taking part in order to clinch the coveted title. 

Foreign Captains Who Won IPL

Foreign Captains Who Won IPL

As of now, the IPL has witnessed a lot of foreign players lead teams and out of them, a few have managed to win the trophy also. Take a look at the list of foreign players who have won the IPL title as skipper.

Shane Warne

Shane Warne

During the first-ever season of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals lifted the trophy under the leadership of former Australia legendary spinner Shane Warne. On the back of his sharp and calm captaincy, Warner powered the Royals to lift IPL 2008 trophy.

Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist

During the second season of the IPL, former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist guided Deccan Chargers to their first and only IPL title. In IPL 2009, Gilchrist’s contributions were immense as both leader and batter.

David Warner

David Warner

Former Australian explosive opener David Warner helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift the IPL title in the 2016 edition. Warner was also the leading run scorer for SRH during the IPL 2016.

