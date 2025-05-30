Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2908544https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-defeating-csk-after-17-years-to-biggest-win-in-playoffs-history-9-times-rcb-rewrite-history-in-ipl-2025-check-all-record-2908544
NewsPhotosFrom Defeating CSK After 17 Years To Biggest Win In Playoffs History: 9 Times RCB Rewrite History In IPL 2025 - Check All Record
photoDetails

From Defeating CSK After 17 Years To Biggest Win In Playoffs History: 9 Times RCB Rewrite History In IPL 2025 - Check All Record

RCB’s 2025 IPL campaign has been nothing short of historic, marked by long-awaited victories, record-breaking performances, and a team finally living up to its potential.

 

Updated:May 30, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Double Win Over CSK

1/10
Double Win Over CSK

IPL 2025 is the first time RCB completed the league double over CSK, defeating them both home and away. In fact, the win at the Chepauk, was the first in 17 years 

 

Follow Us

Win At Wankhede After 10 Years

2/10
Win At Wankhede After 10 Years

One of the best days for RCB this season came at the Wankhede when Kohli, Patidar and Jitesh Sharma batted the Mumbai Indians out of the game to register a first win at the stadium in 10 years 

 

Follow Us

Win At Eden Gardens After 6 Years

3/10
Win At Eden Gardens After 6 Years

RCB had to wait for six years before they could defeat KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

 

Follow Us

Dominance Against Delhi Capitals

4/10
Dominance Against Delhi Capitals

In Kohli’s back yard, in New Delhi, RCB won handsomely against Delhi Capitals, breaking a seven-year jinx 

 

Follow Us

Highest Ever Run Chase For RCB

5/10
Highest Ever Run Chase For RCB

In the final league game of IPL 2025, RCB were at it again, as they used brute power to storm past the Lucknow Super Giants – chasing down 228 with more than an over to spare. It was the second highest successful chase this season and it also put RCB in second spot on the points table 

 

Follow Us

Biggest Win In Playoffs History

6/10
Biggest Win In Playoffs History

RCB defeated Punjab Kings with 60 deliveries to spare in Qualifier 1 of IPL Playoffs. The biggest such win for any team in an IPL playoff (or knockout) match

 

Follow Us

Highest Score By Jitesh Sharma

7/10
Highest Score By Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma’s 85 not out off 33 balls against LSG is the highest score by a batter at No 6 or lower in IPL history

 

Follow Us

Highest Partnership For 5th Wicket

8/10
Highest Partnership For 5th Wicket

107-run stand between Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal was the highest for RCB for the 5th wicket or lower in a run-chase, going past 91 between AB de Villiers and Iqbal Abdullah against Gujarat Lions in 2016 Qualifier 1

 

Follow Us

Third Fastest To 1000 Runs

9/10
Third Fastest To 1000 Runs

Phil Salt is the third quickest to 1000 IPL runs in the history of the tournament, having completed it in 576 balls. Only two batters have got to the 1000-run milestone quicker - Andre Russell (545 balls) and Travis Head (575).

 

Follow Us

The Final Call

10/10
The Final Call

Now RCB has reached their 4th IPL Final aiming to win this time with balanced and extra performing team and dream of clenching after 18 years trophy drought. 

 

Follow Us
RCB 2025 IPLRoyal Challengers Bangalore recordsRCB vs CSK 2025RCB win at ChepaukRCB Wankhede victoryRCB Eden Gardens winJitesh Sharma IPL recordRCB highest run chaseRCB playoff biggest winPhil Salt 1000 IPL runsIPL 2025 finalRCB vs LSG 2025RCB fifth wicket recordRCB IPL droughtRCB in IPL finalKohli RCB 2025RCB vs PBKS QualifierIPL 2025 milestones
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
IPL 2025
Phil Salt RCB's Mr Dependable In IPL 2025: All About His Love Life With Girlfriend Abi McLaven - In Pics
camera icon20
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025: Who Will Qualify For Qualifier 2 If GT vs MI Eliminator Is Washed Out? All You Need To Know
camera icon6
title
Special Protection Group
Meet SPG, Commandos Who Undergo Rigorous Training, Responsible For Protecting India's Prime Minister; They Are Selected...
camera icon9
title
Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2025
8 Hot New On-Screen Pairings Of 2025: Dhanush-Rashmika To Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani - Pics Inside
camera icon7
title
Meet India's Highest-Earning TV Star
Meet India's Highest-Earning TV Star Who Takes Home Rs 60 Cr Per Month, His First Paycheck Was Just Rs 75, He Is NOT Kapil Sharma, Dilip Joshi Or Ram Kapoor
NEWS ON ONE CLICK