From Defeating CSK After 17 Years To Biggest Win In Playoffs History: 9 Times RCB Rewrite History In IPL 2025 - Check All Record
RCB’s 2025 IPL campaign has been nothing short of historic, marked by long-awaited victories, record-breaking performances, and a team finally living up to its potential.
Double Win Over CSK
IPL 2025 is the first time RCB completed the league double over CSK, defeating them both home and away. In fact, the win at the Chepauk, was the first in 17 years
Win At Wankhede After 10 Years
One of the best days for RCB this season came at the Wankhede when Kohli, Patidar and Jitesh Sharma batted the Mumbai Indians out of the game to register a first win at the stadium in 10 years
Win At Eden Gardens After 6 Years
RCB had to wait for six years before they could defeat KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
Dominance Against Delhi Capitals
In Kohli’s back yard, in New Delhi, RCB won handsomely against Delhi Capitals, breaking a seven-year jinx
Highest Ever Run Chase For RCB
In the final league game of IPL 2025, RCB were at it again, as they used brute power to storm past the Lucknow Super Giants – chasing down 228 with more than an over to spare. It was the second highest successful chase this season and it also put RCB in second spot on the points table
Biggest Win In Playoffs History
RCB defeated Punjab Kings with 60 deliveries to spare in Qualifier 1 of IPL Playoffs. The biggest such win for any team in an IPL playoff (or knockout) match
Highest Score By Jitesh Sharma
Jitesh Sharma’s 85 not out off 33 balls against LSG is the highest score by a batter at No 6 or lower in IPL history
Highest Partnership For 5th Wicket
107-run stand between Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal was the highest for RCB for the 5th wicket or lower in a run-chase, going past 91 between AB de Villiers and Iqbal Abdullah against Gujarat Lions in 2016 Qualifier 1
Third Fastest To 1000 Runs
Phil Salt is the third quickest to 1000 IPL runs in the history of the tournament, having completed it in 576 balls. Only two batters have got to the 1000-run milestone quicker - Andre Russell (545 balls) and Travis Head (575).
The Final Call
Now RCB has reached their 4th IPL Final aiming to win this time with balanced and extra performing team and dream of clenching after 18 years trophy drought.
