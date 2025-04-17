Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Delhi Capitals To Mumbai Indians: The Team With The Most Time Getting All Out Under 100- Check Full List
From Delhi Capitals To Mumbai Indians: The Team With The Most Time Getting All Out Under 100- Check Full List

When teams crumble under 100, it's the bowlers who steal the show. Here's a look at the IPL teams that have been bowled out for under 100 the most times.

 

Updated:Apr 17, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
Delhi Capitals -10 Times

Delhi Capitals -10 Times

Delhi Capitals have struggled more than any team and have collapsed 10 times under 100 runs. These collapses often happened on tricky pitches or when their top order failed collectively.

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 8 Times

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 8 Times

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is known for their star-studded line-up, they have failed to deliver, and collapsing 8 times under 100 runs. 

 

Rajasthan Royals - 7 Times

Rajasthan Royals - 7 Times

Rajasthan Royals have always relied on young talents and underdog players. Their batting depth has occasionally been a weak spot, and collapsed 7 times under 100. 

 

Mumbai Indains - 6 Times

Mumbai Indains - 6 Times

The 5-time IPL champion has also struggled 6 times to cross the 100-run mark; their top order and middle order have been strengths for years. 

 

Punjab Kings - 5 Times

Punjab Kings - 5 Times

Punjab Kings is known for their aggressive and volatile performance, yet they failed to cross the 100-run mark 5 times in the IPL. 

 

Kolkata Knight Riders - 3 Times

Kolkata Knight Riders - 3 Times

Kolkata Knight Riders have a balanced batting line-up yet failed to cross the 100-run mark thrice in the IPL. 

 

Chennai Super Kings - 2 Times

Chennai Super Kings - 2 Times

Chennai Super Kings is one of the most consistent teams of the IPL. They have collapsed twice  happened due to exceptional bowling or bad pitch conditions. 

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1 Time

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1 Time

Sunrisers Hyderabad collapsed for once against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019. The 96-run game was an off-day where their top order was dismantled early.

 

Lucknow Super Giants - 1 Time

Lucknow Super Giants - 1 Time

Lucknow Super Giants collapsed for once against Gujarat Titans in their debut season in IPL 2022 while chasing the total of 145 runs.

 

