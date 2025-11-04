From Domestic Giant to World Cup Mastermind: How Amol Muzumdar Led India Women to Historic 2025 Triumph

photoDetails

Amol Muzumdar, the unsung hero of Indian cricket, scripted history by guiding the Indian women’s team to their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title in 2025. A domestic batting legend with 11,167 first-class runs, Muzumdar transformed the squad with calm leadership, discipline, and belief. Taking charge in 2023, he rebuilt a previously divided dressing room and inspired stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma to perform under pressure. His tactical brilliance and player-first approach fueled India’s resurgence after a shaky start, delivering a victory hailed as the “1983 moment” for women’s cricket and cementing Muzumdar’s legacy as a revolutionary coach.