From Don Bradman To Virat Kohli: Top 10 Players With Most Double Hundreds In Test Cricket History - Check Full List
Double centuries in Test cricket symbolize patience, skill, and dominance at the crease. Here are the top 10 players with the most double hundreds in Test history.
Don Bradman – 12 Double Hundreds in 52 Tests (Australia)
The legendary Sir Don Bradman remains the undisputed king of batting milestones, registering 12 double centuries in just 52 Test matches, with a career average of 99.94, a staggering feat considering the limited number of games played during his era.
Kumar Sangakkara – 11 Double Hundreds in 134 Tests (Sri Lanka)
Kumar Sangakkara was the elegant backbone of Sri Lanka’s batting for over a decade. With 11 double centuries, he ranks just behind Bradman in terms of volume, a testament to his endurance and consistency.
Brian Lara – 9 Double Hundreds in 131 Tests (West Indies)
West Indies great Brian Lara was known for his flair, dominance, and monumental innings. With 9 double centuries to his name, Lara often turned matches on their head with his sheer brilliance. His unforgettable 400* against England remains the highest individual score in Test history.
Wally Hammond – 7 Double Hundreds in 85 Tests (England)
Wally Hammond was England’s premier batsman of the pre-war era and scored seven double centuries during his illustrious Test career. Known for his classical technique and powerful drives.
Virat Kohli – 7 Double Hundreds in 123 Tests (India)
Virat Kohli has brought aggression and intent to Indian Test batting in the modern era. With seven double centuries, Kohli holds the record for the most 200+ scores by an Indian batter. Notably, he scored four double tons in four consecutive series between 2016 and 2017.
Mahela Jayawardene – 7 Double Hundreds in 149 Tests (Sri Lanka)
Mahela Jayawardene’s elegant strokeplay and rock-solid temperament earned him seven double centuries in a career spanning over 15 years. His 374 against South Africa remains one of the longest and most enduring innings in Test history.
Joe Root – 6 Double Hundreds in 154 Tests (England)
Joe Root has been England’s most dependable Test batter in the last decade. His six double centuries are a reflection of both form and fitness, often coming in conditions not typically conducive to long innings. Root's double tons span Asia, Australia, and home turf, showcasing his adaptability.
Kane Williamson – 6 Double Hundreds in 105 Tests (New Zealand)
Kane Williamson’s calm demeanor and classical technique have led to six double centuries in his career so far. A modern-day great, Williamson’s ability to play marathon knocks is often the difference for New Zealand in crucial games.
Virender Sehwag – 6 Double Hundreds in 104 Tests (India)
Virender Sehwag changed the perception of Test opening with his fearless approach. With six double hundreds, including two triple centuries, Sehwag remains the most destructive batter on this list.
Younis Khan – 6 Double Hundreds in 118 Tests (Pakistan)
Younis Khan, Pakistan’s most successful Test run-scorer, compiled six double centuries in a career defined by resilience and adaptability. Known for his fight in challenging conditions.
Trending Photos