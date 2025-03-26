Advertisement
From Gautam Gambhir To Shubman Gill: List Of Batters With Most Runs For KKR In IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. Having won the IPL three times, the Kolkata-based franchise has given a lot of talent to Indian cricket and also to thew world. Take a look at the list of batters who have scored the most numbers of runs for KKR in the history of the IPL.

Updated:Mar 26, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir

Former batter and current coach of the Indian team, Gautam Gambhir has been a stalwart for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He has played a total of 108 innings for the KKR and scored 3035 runs. Under his mentorship, KKR managed to lift the IPL 2024 trophy.

Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has played 84 innings for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, scoring 2439 runs. Overall, the former Karnataka batter has taken part in a total of 205 matches in the IPL and has scored 4952 runs.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is one of the greatest all-rounders that the world has ever seen, specially in the shortest format of the game. As of now, he has played 78 innings for KKR and scored 1977 runs. Overall, the star all-rounder has featured in 128 IPL matches, scoring 2488 runs.

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan

Former India batter Yusuf Pathan has made 1893 runs in 91 innings while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. In his IPL career, Pathan has played a total of 174 matches and scored 3204 runs.

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana

Former KKR skipper Nitish Rana has collected 1744 runs in 70 innings for the team in the IPL. As of now, Rana has featured in 108 IPL matches, amassing 2647 runs with the best score of 87.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

India’s young batter Shubman Gill has scored 1417 runs in 55 innings for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Currently leading the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, Gill has taken part in a total of 104 matches and has scored 3249 runs.

Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis

Former South African legend Jacques Kallis made 1295 runs in 54 innings for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Kallis has played a total of 98 IPL matches, hammering 2427 runs.

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn

Australian batter Chris Lynn has 1274 runs in 40 innings under his belt for the KKR in the IPL. The right-hand batter took part in 42 IPL matches overall and made 1329 runs. 

