From Germany 2006 to India 2026: Two World Cups, two sports, one Wayne Madsen

Italy’s historic debut at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be led by Wayne Madsen, a rare dual-sport international with World Cup experience in hockey and cricket. Appointed captain after Joe Burns’ omission, Madsen brings county pedigree, global T20 league exposure, and calm leadership to an associate side entering uncharted territory. Italy’s opening fixtures at Eden Gardens and Wankhede will test preparation, adaptability, and nerve. Madsen’s story adds depth to the tournament narrative while spotlighting Europe’s expanding cricket footprint and evolving pathways at ICC events.